Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as planned in Australia and Scuderia Ferrari, the only team to have taken part in every year of the series, will be there.

The 71st season of the Formula 1 World Championship gets underway at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit on Sunday 15 March.

The venue has been the scene of the opening round on 22 occasions and this will be the 25th Australian GP to be held here.

With a further eleven races in Adelaide from 1985 to 1995, it means this will be the 36th running of this race.

Nine wins.

Scuderia Ferrari has nine wins to its name in Australia, the first courtesy of Gerhard Berger in Adelaide in 1987, the last back in 2018 with Sebastian Vettel.

The Maranello squad also has a further 16 podium finishes, eight second places and eight thirds.

A Ferrari has started from pole six times and set the fastest race lap on nine occasions.

Three DRS zones.

The 5.303 kilometre-long track features 16 corners and the race distance is 58 laps.

Albert Park is a street circuit, therefore the grip level gradually improves, the more running the cars do, thus rubbering-in the surface.

There are three DRS zones: the main straight and the sections between turns 2 and 3 and 12 and 13.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyGorfman

Andy Gorfman @ausgrandprix @Carlossainz55 @LandoNorris Is the Australian Grand Prix Beavis or Butt-head? Who thought it would b… https://t.co/qxvRM6VHGO 24 minutes ago

semprecontro

semprecontro RT @gulf_news: Coronavirus in Formula One: Ferrari arrive at Australian Grand Prix determined to make Italy 'smile' https://t.co/eu3ai9VZ23 1 hour ago

gulf_news

Gulf News Coronavirus in Formula One: Ferrari arrive at Australian Grand Prix determined to make Italy 'smile' https://t.co/eu3ai9VZ23 1 hour ago

GulfNewsSport

Gulf News Sport @ScuderiaFerrari to make #Italy smile amid #coronavirus misery @gulf_news @Mattjosmith #ferrari #AustralianGP #F1… https://t.co/IjF25CDDOy 2 hours ago

GPRacingAccount

Grand Prix Racing (1906-2020) RT @GPRacingAccount: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne 🇦🇺 1st Damon Hill 🇬🇧 (Williams-Renault-FW18) 🏁🏆🍾 2nd Jacques Villeneuve 🇨🇦 (Williams… 2 hours ago

GPRacingAccount

Grand Prix Racing (1906-2020) Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne 🇦🇺 1st Damon Hill 🇬🇧 (Williams-Renault-FW18) 🏁🏆🍾 2nd Jacques Villeneuve 🇨🇦 (Willi… https://t.co/CkX0mqfYFm 2 hours ago

PeterBo49858290

Peter Bond RT @theheraldsun: Ferrari want to take people’s minds off the coronavirus crisis back home in Italy by putting on a show to remember at thi… 2 hours ago

theheraldsun

Herald Sun Ferrari want to take people’s minds off the coronavirus crisis back home in Italy by putting on a show to remember… https://t.co/S9jPViw6Zc 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears [Video]Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published

Ferrari - 2020 car’s first fire-up [Video]Ferrari - 2020 car’s first fire-up

Shortly before 10 o’clock in the morning, Scuderia Ferrari’s 2020 challenger was fired up for the first time. Engineers, other personnel and management were all present in the Gestione Sportiva..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.