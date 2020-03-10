Ferrari - Australian Grand Prix - Racing in the Antipodes

Despite this being a very difficult time in Italy and indeed in the rest of the world, because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Formula 1 World Championship will start as planned in Australia and Scuderia Ferrari, the only team to have taken part in every year of the series, will be there.

The 71st season of the Formula 1 World Championship gets underway at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit on Sunday 15 March.

The venue has been the scene of the opening round on 22 occasions and this will be the 25th Australian GP to be held here.

With a further eleven races in Adelaide from 1985 to 1995, it means this will be the 36th running of this race.

Nine wins.

Scuderia Ferrari has nine wins to its name in Australia, the first courtesy of Gerhard Berger in Adelaide in 1987, the last back in 2018 with Sebastian Vettel.

The Maranello squad also has a further 16 podium finishes, eight second places and eight thirds.

A Ferrari has started from pole six times and set the fastest race lap on nine occasions.

Three DRS zones.

The 5.303 kilometre-long track features 16 corners and the race distance is 58 laps.

Albert Park is a street circuit, therefore the grip level gradually improves, the more running the cars do, thus rubbering-in the surface.

There are three DRS zones: the main straight and the sections between turns 2 and 3 and 12 and 13.