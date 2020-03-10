Global  

Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus

A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus.

Katie Johnston reports.
