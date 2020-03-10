Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:07s - Published Broward Couple Aboard Grand Princess Suing Princess Cruise Lines Over Handling Of Coronavirus A Broward County couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's operator Princess Cruise Lines, accusing the company of gross negligence in allowing them to be exposed to coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Eddie Ima A couple still aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship is suing Princess Cruise Lines for $1 million over its handlin… https://t.co/6QkdYUCaAD 10 minutes ago Ty Russell RT @CBSMiami: Broward couple still aboard the #GrandPrincess cruise ship in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the ship's ope… 3 hours ago CBS4 Miami Broward couple still aboard the #GrandPrincess cruise ship in Oakland, California, has filed a lawsuit against the… https://t.co/wX2SqQKUOf 4 hours ago newslink7.com Broward County, Florida couple aboard the coronavirus Grand Princess file lawsuit Read More https://t.co/VzhqT3lK4Q… https://t.co/vRH64LIioo 7 hours ago