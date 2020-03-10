Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Pence: Insurers agree to 'waive' coronavirus testing copay
Private U.S. health insurance companies have agreed to cover coronavirus treatment and waive co-payment fees for coronavirus testing, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday at a White House meeting with insurance company executives.
Vice President Mike Pence announced the CDC is expanding who can be tested for coronavirus. According to Politico, the Trump administration is looking to detect cases that may have been missed because..