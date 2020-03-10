President Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

According to Beijing , fewer than 20,000 of the 80,000 confirmed cases are still under treatment in the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to Wuhan since a coronavirus outbreak...

It's the Chinese leaders first visit to Wuhan since the coronavirus outbreak began. There are...

Lisa Lum RT @CBCAlerts : Coronavirus update: Flight carrying Canadians who were on Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at CFB Trenton; China's preside… 14 minutes ago

Mazi Okechukwu RT @SCMPNews : Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Wuhan on Tuesday, the epicentre of the #coronavirus outbreak, as infections in China fel… 6 minutes ago

Evita Siu RT @Reuters : Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the #coronavirus outbreak as new cases recede https://t.co… 3 minutes ago