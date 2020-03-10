Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:08s - Published Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy Two Georgian Airways planes have recently landed at Tbilisi International Airport, carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight to bring 156 Georgian citizens home amid coronavirus fears. 0

Coronavirus fear prompt 156 Georgian citizens on special flight to leave Italy Two Georgian Airways planes have recently landed at Tbilisi International Airport, carrying out a special Rome-Tbilisi flight to bring 156 Georgian citizens home amid coronavirus fears. Footage from Tuesday (March 10) shows passengers exiting the plane and a number of airport staff wearing masks. The Deputy Foreign Minister said appropriate security measures have been observed. According to local media. They will undergo a check-up in Georgia and will be quarantined for 14 days.





