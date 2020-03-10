Disenchantment With Female Representation Inspired We The Women Collective

Nathalie Love and Samantha Ressler were not happy with the way women were being portrayed in media..

So they did something about it.

The We The Women Collective founders recount the moment they decided to put on their first play and the incredible friends that helped it all come together.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

