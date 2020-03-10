Inside Politics: Deadly Tornadoes Aftermath P.1

The old saying is that the month of March comes in a lion.

That was certainly true this week when several parts of Nashville and three surrounding counties suffered serious damage along with tragically, the loss of 25 lives, dozens injured and for most of the week, some residents missing.

This week on INSIDE POLITICS, we look back on that horrible day and ahead to the recovery already underway.

Our guests are two Metro councilmembers whose districts experienced significant damage.

They are 19th District Councilman Freddie O’Connell who represents the Germantown area and parts of downtown and 21st District Councilman Brandon Taylor from North Nashville and the Tennessee State University campus.

They have some very compelling stories to tell about what’s happened in their districts as well across Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

We also discuss some very serious issues about housing availability and those who may attempt to prey on storm victims.