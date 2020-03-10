Global  

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix - Official Trailer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix - Official Trailer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness!

Release Date: March 20, 2020 Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo.

Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner.

But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.
