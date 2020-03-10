Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition

Global  

The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 within the state, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:32).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar.

10, 2020
