Coronavirus In Minnesota: MDH Confirms 3rd Presumptive Case Of COVID-19, Patient In Critical Condition
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 within the state, Amelia Santaniello reports (0:32).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – Mar.
10, 2020
