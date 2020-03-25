NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus!

Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram post late Tuesday night that his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma due to lung problems from case of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared the story in hopes of bringing attention to the seriousness of the spread of coronavirus.

In the video, Towns said that he was told his parents weren’t feeling well early last week and that he told them to seek medical attention immediately.

While his father was eventually released from the hospital and put into quarantine after a coronavirus test, his mother’s condition continued deteriorating in the hospital.

He said her fever never went lower than 101.9 degrees with medications and that she was having trouble breathing.