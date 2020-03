MSDH update on COVID-19 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 32:01s - Published MSDH update on COVID-19 Mississippi health officials hold a news conference to announce new guidelines after the state reported its first presumptive case of COVID-18. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MSDH update on COVID-19 GO?THERE?YOU ARE.HEY SO SO GOOD.YEAH, SO I’D LIKE TO INTRODUCE.DR. PAUL BUYERS WHO WILL GIVE USA QUICK OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENTSTATUS.ABSOLUTELY.SO AS YOU ALL KNOW NOW, WE’VEIDENTIFIED OUR FIRST CASE OFKOVAC 19 IN MISSISSIPPI.THIS IS NOT UNEXPECTED.WE HAVE EXPANDED OURSURVEILLANCE NOW FOR QUITE SOMETIME TO BE ABLE TO IDENTIFY OURFIRST CASE IN THE STATE.WE ARE ACTIVELY IDENTIFYINGPOTENTIAL CONTACTS AT THIS POINTTO MAKE SURE THAT WE TAKEAPPROPRIATE ACTIONS TO PROTECTTHE PUBLIC HEALTH BASED ON THEIRLEVEL OF CONTACT AND THEIR LEVELOF RISK.BUT AGAIN, YOU KNOW, WE AREGOING TO CONTINUE TO MONITOR.WE’RE GOING TO CONTINUE TO LOOKFOR CASES.THIS CASE WAS IDENTIFIED INFORREST COUNTY.AND WAS JUST IDENTIFIEDYESTERDAY.SO I’LL GO AHEAD AND KIND OFPICK IT UP FROM HERE.SO AGAIN, WE DO HAVE OUR FIRSTCASE FROM FORREST COUNTY ADULTMALE WITH RECENT TRAVEL TOFLORIDA OTHER THINGS JUST TOJUST TO KEEP IN MIND THOUGH.THE GOVERNOR REEVES HAS BEENCLOSELY IN TOUCH WITH US ANDAWARE OF ALL THE SITUATIONS ANDIT’S BEEN WELL INTEGRATED INTOTHE DECISION PROCESS AS HAS BEENHIS TEAM.ALSO WOULD LIKE TO REALLYAPPRECIATE LIEUTENANT GOVERNORTHAT WAS MEN AND SPEAKER GUNNAND ALL THE LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHAVE BEEN VERY ENGAGED REALLYGREATLY APPRECIATE Y’ALL SUPPORTSEVERAL THINGS.WE DO NEED TO TALK ABOUT JUST ANOVERVIEW OF THE CORONA VIRUS ANDGIVE US SOME REAL PERSPECTIVEABOUT WHAT IT IS.SO CORONAVIRUS OR COQ AU VIN 19IS A NOVEL CORONAVIRUS.IT CAUSES A FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS.MOST OF THE ILLNESSES ARERELATIVELY MILD.ALTHOUGH IT DOES CAUSE SEVEREILLNESS AND SOME PEOPLEPARTICULARLY OLDER PEOPLE ANDPEOPLE WITH ANY UNDERLYINGMEDICAL CONDITIONS ARE AT HIGHRISK FOR BAD OUTCOMES.SO THAT’S SOMETHING TO CONSIDER.IT DOESN’T SEEM THAT CHILDRENARE MUCH AFFECTED THANKFULLY ANDMOST PEOPLE WITH CORONAVIRUS ORCOVET 19 WILL MAKE A FULLRECOVERY ONLY A SMALL PROPORTIONLESS THAN 1% ARE LIKELY TO HAVESEVERE OUTCOMES OR DEATH.THERE IS NO ANTIVIRAL TREATMENTFOR KOBA 19 AT THIS TIME.THERE IS NO VACCINE, ALTHOUGHONE IS IN DEVELOPMENT.WE DO HAVE TESTING AT THE STATEDEPARTMENT HEALTH AND STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH LAB AND TOOBTAIN TESTING A PHYSICIAN NEEDSTO SUBMIT IT TO US AND WE CANGET RESULTS BACK TYPICALLYWITHIN 36 TO 48 HOURS.IF NOT LAST DEPENDING ON WHATTIME IN THE MORNING THAT WE GETIT SO WE DO HAVE IT AVAILABLE.THE TESTING IS ALREADY AVAILABLETHROUGH COMMERCIAL LABS.IN ADDITION TO OUR FIRSTPRESUMPTIVE CASE OF KOVAC 19 WEHAVE SEVERAL OTHER SIGNIFICANTANNOUNCEMENTS THAT WE WOULD TOMAKE FIRST OF ALL, THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH IS IT ISEXPANDING ACCESS AND MAKING ITEASIER FOR PHYSICIANS ANDPROVIDERS TO ORDER THE CODE 19TEST.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISRECOMMENDED RECOMMENDING MOREEXPANSIVE LONG-TERM CARE VISITORRECOMMENDATIONS AND I’LL GO I’LLGO INTO THAT IN A SECOND.WE ARE MAKING RECOMMENDATIONSABOUT LIMITING MASS GATHERINGSAND AS PART OF THAT INCONSULTATION WITH THELEADERSHIP.WE ARE RECOMMENDING LIMITINGVISITORS TO THE STATE CAPITOLAND WE’LL BE TALKING ABOUT OTHERGOVERNMENT BUILDINGS IN THE NEARFUTURE AS FAR AS ACCESS TOTESTING.WE ARE STREAMLINING ACCESS TOTESTING ALTHOUGH TESTING HASBEEN AVAILABLE THROUGH OUTMISSISSIPPI THUS FAR WITH THEPHYSICIAN TO PHYSICIANCOMMUNICATION.WE’RE GOING TO DO AWAY WITH THATSTUFF AND THEY CAN JUST ORDERAND SEND IT AND WE’LL RUN ITALSO KEEP IN MIND THAT CODE 19TESTING CAN BE PERFORMED ATCOMMERCIAL LABS.SO LABCORP AND OTHERLABORATORIES HAVE COME ONLINEWHERE THAT YOU CAN ORDER JUSTLIKE JUST LIKE YOU WOULD ANYOTHER LAB.TESTING FOR KOBE 19 DOES NOTMEAN THE PATIENT HAS TOBIN 19.WE HAVE A LOT OF OTHERRESPIRATORY ILLNESSES VIRUSESINFECTIONS RUNNING AROUND EVENNOW THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLEWHO ARE HAVING SYMPTOMS OFRESPIRATORY INFECTION ARE NOTGOING TO BE COPING 19.SO IF PEOPLE HAVE THIS, PLEASEDO NOT BE TOO CONCERNED, JUSTCALL YOUR PHYSICIAN.PLEASE CALL THEM AHEAD OF TIMEBECAUSE IT’S BETTER TO LET THEMKNOW THAT THEY CAN SEE YOU ANDTAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS ANDTHEN DO APPROPRIATE ASSESSMENTAND IF NEEDED COVET 19 TESTINGTHE OTHER THING, WHICH IS VERYAPPROPRIATE NOT ONLY FOR KOBE.TEAM, BUT FOR ANY ILLNESS IFYOU’RE STILL SICK STAY AWAY FROMGATHERINGS STAY AWAY FROM WORK.DON’T GO TO SCHOOL EVEN IF YOUDON’T HAVE COVERED 19, YOU NEEDTO MAKE SURE WE DON’T SPREADOTHER THINGS TO OTHER PEOPLE NOWTRANSITIONING TO OURCONVERSATION ABOUT LONG TERMCARE VISITOR RECOMMENDATIONS MS.TH RECOMMENDS THAT ALL LONG-TERMCARE FACILITIES PERSONAL CAREHOMES AND GROUP CARE SITES FORTHOSE WITH DISABILITIES TAKE THEFOLLOWING ACTIONS TO RESTRICTVISITORS.THIS INCLUDES DISCONTINUINGSOCIAL ACTIVITIES CONSIDERRESTRICTING VISITATION OF THISMANNER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE KEEPSIGNS THAT DISCOURAGE ALLNON-ESSENTIAL VISITATION ANDDEFINITELY PROHIBIT ANYONE WHO’SILL FROM ENTERING THE FACILITYKEEP MY LITTLE VISITORS AWAY FORAT LEAST 48 HOURS AFTER SYMPTOMSRESOLVE CONSIDER LIMITINGVISITORS VISITATION BY CHILDREN.AND ALSO POSTPONE ANY GROUPVISITS THAT MIGHT COME AND BRINGOLD PEOPLE INTO THE FACILITYVISITORS SHOULD PRACTICE PROPERHAND HYGIENE AND COUGH HANDHYGIENE.MAKE SURE THAT THE FACILITY HASPLENTY OF HAND SANITIZER ANDSOAP AND WATER.VISITORS SHOULD VISIT ONLY THEIRFAMILY GET IN AND GET OUT DON’TDAWDLE THE ONE EXPOSE OTHERFOLKS.IT’S ALSO UNCLEAR HOW THESERECOMMEND HOW LONG THESERECOMMENDATIONS WILL BE IN PLACEOR IF THEY WILL BE ESCALATED.NOW NOW WE ARE MAKING ADDITIONALRECOMMENDATIONS ABOUT MASSGATHERINGS TO PREVENT THEDISSEMINATION OF KOVAC 19 IN THECOMMUNITY.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHRECOMMENDS THAT INDIVIDUALSCOMMUNITIES AND ORGANIZATIONSTAKE THE FOLLOWING STEPS.TO PREVENT ILLNESS OUTBREAKSLOOK BACK ON THAT WAY IN THOSEMOST VULNERABLE.WE RECOMMEND THAT ANYONE OVER 65OR COMPLICATED MEDICALCONDITIONS AVOID ANY GATHERINGOF MORE THAN 250 PEOPLE THAT’SGOING TO BE AN INDIVIDUAL CHOICETHAT PEOPLE NEED TO TAKE ONTHEIR OWN.WE ARE ALSO STRONGLYRECOMMENDING ORGANIZATIONS ORGROUPS HAVING MASS EVENTS OFMORE THAN 250 STRONGLY CONSIDERCANCELING IF THERE ARE CONCERNSOR IF THERE ARE SPECIALCIRCUMSTANCES THAT MAY DICTATETHAT IT SHOULD BE CONTINUED.I RECOMMEND YOU CALL OUR OUR OURHOTLINE SO THAT WE CAN GIVE YOUGUIDANCE ON WAYS TO MITIGATE ORDISCUSS DIFFERENT OPTIONS.EVERYONE NEEDS TO TAKEPRECAUTIONS AT MASS GATHERINGSEVEN A SMALLER NUMBERS AND MAKESURE WE USE THOSE APPROPRIATEHAND HYGIENE AND COUGH ETIQUETTEMEASURES THAT THAT YOU WOULDNORMALLY DO SOCIAL DISTANCING ISALSO SOMETHING THAT WE NEED TOCONSIDER FOR SCHOOLS.THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ISRECOMMENDING CANCELING DELAYINGANY MASS GATHERINGS OVER 250SIMILAR ALSO TO CANCEL ANY GROUPASSEMBLIES THAT ARE NOTNECESSARY OR UNESSENTIAL.CONSIDER RESTRICTIONS OFATHLETIC EVENTS OR ARRANGE IT INSUCH A WAY THAT THERE ARE NOTLARGE MASS GATHERINGS OFSTUDENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS.BUT THERE IS NO INDICATION TOpNETHIS TIME.WE DO NOT HAVE ANY INTENT OFGAVE HER A GIVING ANYRECOMMENDATIONS TO CLOSE SCHOOLSRIGHT NOW.DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS INCONSULTATION WITH THE DEPARTMENTOF CORRECTIONS AND THE OFFICE OFTHE GOVERNOR EFFECTIVEIMMEDIATELY.THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS ISTEMPORARILY SUSPENDINGVISITATION AT ALL FACILITIES INWHICH MDOC REZ INMATES RESIDE.THIS IS AN ORDER TO ESTABLISHSANITATION AND PREVENTIONPROTOCOLS TO PREVENT THEINTRODUCTION OR THE TRANSMISSIONOF KOBE 19 WITHIN THESEFACILITIES.THIS IS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURETO PROTECT STAFF INMATESVOLUNTEERS AND VISITORS FROMPOTENTIAL EXPOSURE TO THE VIRUSATTORNEYS AND ESSENTIAL VISITORSWILL BE ALLOWED AT THE FACILITYAND THE VISITING AREA WILL BESANITIZED UPON COMPLETION OFEACH VISIT ADDITIONAL PARAMETERSWILL BE DETERMINED AS PROTOCOLSARE ESTABLISHED.INDIO CA IS REINFORCING COMMONHEALTH PRACTICES BASED ONPREVENTIVE MEASURES RECOMMENDEDBY THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ANDCDC AT THIS TIME.I WOULD LIKE TO TURN IT OVER TODIRECTOR MICHELLE FROM MIMA.THANK YOU.DR. DOBBS THE MISSISSIPPIEMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY INTHE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT.HE’LL CONTINUE TO WORK VERYCLOSELY TOGETHER UNDER DR. DOBBSLEADERSHIP.I WANT TO COMMEND HIM FOR HISLEADERSHIP AND HIS WORK ON THESCOPE AND RESPONSE TODAY THEEVERY EMERGENCY SUPPORT FUNCTIONAND OUR PARTNER IN THIS COVE.SPOTS ARE WORKING THROUGH THEPANDEMIC ANNEX PLAN TO TODAY ANDTHE PURPOSE OF THAT IS JUST TOIDENTIFY ANY LIMITATIONSCONSTRAINTS OR GAPS THATCURRENTLY EXISTS IN THE PLAN ANDDEVELOP SOLUTIONS THERE THERETHERE WERE NONE AND HAVE NOTBEEN ANY IDENTIFIED BUT WE WANTMAKE SURE THAT WE ARE ON TOP OFTHIS AND READY TO RESPOND AS WENEED TO.THE STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONSCENTER WILL BE ACTIVATED TO ALEVEL ONE THE STATE EMERGENCYOPERATIONS CENTER HAS NOT BEENACTIVATED AT THE LEVEL 1 SINCEKATRINA.IT’S IMPORTANT TO NOTE THAT THEREASON FOR THAT LEVEL OFACTIVATION IS NOT INDICATIVE OFANYTHING ELSE OTHER THAN WE WANTTO MAKE SURE WE FOCUS PROPERLYFOCUS AND POSTURE ALL OF OURSUPPORT IN PARTNER AGENCY INORDER TO RESPOND AS WE MAY NEEDTO DO.DR. DOBBS WILL MAKERECOMMENDATIONS AFTER THE NEXT30.EXCUSE ME.24-48 HOURS ABOUT ADJUSTING THATLEVEL DOWN TO THE APPROPRIATELEVEL FOR MAINTAINING THISRESPONSE THROUGHOUT THE DURATIONOF IT.OTHER THAN THAT WE CONTINUE TOSUPPORT.DR. DOBBS EMERGENCY SUPPORTFUNCTION A IS THE LEAD AGENCY INTHIS COVE AND RESPONSE ANDPREPARED TO RESPOND TO SUPPORTTHEM IN ANY WAY NECESSARY.THANK YOU DIRECTOR AT THIS TIME.WE’LL TAKE QUESTIONS IN THEROOM.FIND THEMSELVES.WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE?WHAT SHOULD THEY DO?WELL, AND IT DEPENDS ON WHETHERYOU KNOW, WE’RE TRYING TOISOLATE OR QUARANTINE ANINDIVIDUAL WHO MAY HAVE BEENCONTACT BUT IS NOT HAVING ANYSYMPTOMS VERSUS SOMEBODY THAT WEIDENTIFY AS A CASE.AND SO, YOU KNOW IF YOU IF YOUISOLATE SOMEONE AT THEIR HOUSEBECAUSE THEY’RE SYMPTOMATIC ANDWE’RE CONCERNED ABOUT THEM CASE.OBVIOUSLY THE THING THAT WANT TODO IS TO LIMIT HOUSEHOLDEXPOSURES.WE WANT TO KEEP THEM IN A PARTOF THEIR HOME OR THEIR RESIDENTSWHERE THEY WILL NOT BE INCONTACT WITH OTHER INDIVIDUALSIF THEY DO HAVE TO HAVE CONTACTWITH THOSE INDIVIDUALS.THEY’RE INSTRUCTED TO WEAR AMASK.WE KNOW THAT IN PARTICULARHOUSEHOLD CONTACTS MAY BE VERYVULNERABLE TO INFECTION FROMKNOWN CASES.SO WE WANT TO ENSURE THAT WETAKE THE PROPER PRECAUTIONS TOJUST TWO.ONLY PROTECT THOSE INDIVIDUALSWHO MAY BE IN IN THE HOUSEHOLD,BUT ALSO TO MAKE SURE THAT THATPERSON WHO IS ILL STAYS AT HOMES THAT WE LIMIT FURTHERTRANSMISSION DOCTOR.WELL, AND IT DEPENDS A LOT ON ONWHAT AN INDIVIDUAL’S RISK LEVELIS TO CERTAINLY IF THERE’S NOTMUCH TRANSMISSION IN YOUR AREAAND YOU ARE AT HIGHER RISK FORCOMPLICATIONS.SHENZHEN YOU’RE GOING TO AN AREAWHERE THERE’S KNOWNTRANSMISSION.YOU SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTIONEITHER EITHER NOT GO OR MAKESURE THAT IF YOU DO GO THAT YOUARE TAKING THE PROPERPRECAUTIONS TO KEEP YOURSELFSEPARATED FROM LARGE GROUPS THATYOU’RE YOU’RE USING HANDSANITIZER, BUT CERTAINLY THOSERECOMMENDATIONS ARE GOING TOEVOLVE AND AND I THINK IT’SIMPORTANT FOR EVERYONE TO STAYAWARE OF WHAT’S GOING ON IN THEUNITED STATES STATES WHERE THEREARE AREAS, WHERE THERE MAYBEONGOING TRANSMISSION AND TO TAKETHOSE TRAVEL PRECAUTIONSACCORDINGLY, YOU KNOW, WE MAYBECOME GET TO A TIME WHEN WHENWE’RE SEEING TRANSMISSION MOREBROADLY AND YOU KNOW, WE KNOWTHAT THAT EXPOSURE IN TRIBALCOULD BE A POTENTIAL RISK.SO THAT’S A GREAT QUESTION.THIS IS AN ADULT.THIS IS NOT AN INDIVIDUAL WHOWAS HOSPITALIZED.AND SO WE’RE GRATEFUL FOR THAT.THIS INDIVIDUAL IS CURRENTLYUNDER UNDER HOME ISOLATION ANDWE ARE MONITORING THISINDIVIDUAL EVERY DAY TO MAKESURE THAT THEY’RE STAYINGSTAYING AS WELL AS THEY CAN BEUNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES.HE IS AN ADULT BUT HE’S NOT OVERTHE AGE OF 65 IF THAT’S WHATYOU’RE ASKING THAT WOULD PLACETHEM IN THAT HIGH.RISK CATEGORY WHAT ABOUT THEFOLKS THAT HE’S COME IN CONTACT.SO RIGHT AND SO WE’VE MADEIDENTIFICATION OF A VERY VERYSMALL NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS THATWERE AT CONTACT AND AND WE HAVESOME OF THOSE FOLKS UNDER UNDERHOME ISOLATION OR HOMEQUARANTINE AS A RESULT OF THEIRCONTACT THE FOLLOW-UP.CERTAINLY, THERE WAS TRAVEL TOFLORIDA IN THE TIME THAT COULDINDICATE THE TRANSMISSIONOCCURRED THERE, BUT REMEMBERTHAT THE INCUBATION PERIOD IS UPTO 14 DAYS, YOU KNOW, WE WOULDLIKE TO SAY FOR SURE THAT IT WASTRAVEL ASSOCIATED BECAUSE WEKNOW THAT THERE WAS TRAVEL BUTAGAIN THE INCUBATION PERIOD ISIS AS OUTSIDE OF THAT WINDOW ASWELL.HE GOT IN CONTACT WITH THERE ISNO KNOWN DIRECT CONTACT TO ACONFIRME CASE IN THISINDIVIDUAL.YEAH, SURE.SO THERE’S SEVERAL THINGS INTHERE.FIRST OFF IF SOMEONE IS ILL ANDTHEY’RE WORRIED THAT THEY COULDHAVE KOBE 19.YOU NEED TO CALL YOUR DOCTOR ORPROVIDER.LET THEM TAKE CARE OF YOU AND ORTHE TESTING IS APPROPRIATE.SO IN GENERAL TRAVELERS NOTGOING TO BE AT ESPECIALLY HIGHRISK, UNLESS YOU’VE BEEN TO ANAREA OF A LOT OF TRANSMISSION.SO PEOPLE ARE TRAVELING, YOUKNOW ACROSS THE STATE LINES ANDSTUFF.JUST CAUSE YOU TRAVELED DOESN’TMEAN YOU NEED TO QUARANTINEYOURSELF, RIGHT?SO THAT’S NOT AN INDICATION ANDEVEN IF YOU’VE TRAVELED IN YOURHEALTHCARE PROVIDER UNLESS YOUHAVE SOME OTHER INDICATION THATYOU ARE EXPOSED.WE WOULD NOT RESTRICT THEM FROMWORKING NOW IF YOU HAVE BEENEXPOSED TO SOMEONE WHO’S KNOWNKOVAC 19, THAT’S A DIFFERENTSCENARIO IF SOMEONE IS ANNEXEDKNOWN EXPOSURE TO COVET 19, THENWE WOULD PUT THEM ON QUARANTINEAND DO DIRECT ACTIVE MONITORINGTO MAKE SURE THAT THEY DO NOTTHEY DO NOT GET ILL DARK VALVES.ARE YOU AT ALL CONCERNED ABOUTSCHOOLS AS RELAT TO STUDENTSBEING ON SPRING BREAK?I’M COMING BACK TO THE SCHOOLSYSTEM.OF COURSE.WE’RE SOMEWHAT CONCERNED ABOUTIT AND ARE TAKING THESEMEASURES.IT’S VERY DIFFICULT TO KNOW THEAVERAGE PERSON IS NOT GOING TOBE AT RISK AND WE’RE GOING TOTAKE SOME OF THESE SOCIALMITIGATION SORT OF STRATEGIES TOSORT OF LIMIT.THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO YOUKNOW MIGHT COME IN CONTACT WITHONE ANOTHER.WE’LL WATCH THIS VERY CLOSELYCERTAINLY IF IT’S INDICATED INAN AREA TO CLOSE THE SCHOOL.IT’S CERTAINLY SOMETHING WE WILLDO THE SITUATION WITH CHILDRENIS A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT IN THESENSE THAT THEIR RISK PROFILEFOR BAD OUTCOMES IS DIFFERENTTHAN IT IS SAY FOR A NURSINGHOME OR OTHER AREAS LIKE THAT.SO WE’RE BEING OBVIOUSLY MOREAGGRESSIVE IN PROTECTING THEVULNERABLE POPULATION.EXCUSE ME PEOPLE WITH SUPPRESSEDELDERLY AND THE SUPPRESSEDIMMUNE SYSTEMS ARE MORESUSCEPTIBLE TO COMPLICATIONS OFCOVE IN NINETEEN.ARE THEY ALSO MORE LIKELY TOCONTRACT THE VIRUS?THERE’S NO REASON TO BELIEVETHAT THEY WOULD BE MORE LIKELYTO CONTRACT IT.YOU KNOW, WE DON’T I CAN’T SAYTHAT WE KNOW THAT FOR SURE BUTIT WOULD BE ASSUMED THAT YOUKNOW, THERE’S NO PRE-EXISTINGIMMUNITY TO SPEAK OF THAT.WE’RE AWARE OF SO EVERYONESHOULD BE A PRETTY EQUAL RISK OFCONTRACTING.IN THE DISEASE WHAT JUST MET THEMANIFESTATION OF CYST SYMPTOMSARE PROBABLY MORE SEVERE NOW IFSOMEONE CALLS THEIR PRIMARY CAREPROVIDER BECAUSE I’VE RECEIVEDCALLS FROM PEOPLE WHO SAY I’MALONE.I’M SICK AND I CALLED MY PRIMARYCARE PROVIDER AND THEY DON’TKNOW WHERE TO GET THIS TEST.IS THAT EXCESS EXPANDING NOW,AND IF YOU CALL YOUR PRIMARYCARE PROVIDER WILL THEY KNOWHOW TO GET PESTO HOW MANY, YOUKNOW, THAT’S THAT’S A GOODQUESTION.IT IS AVAILABLE, RIGHT?SO THERE ARE THOUSANDS OFDOCTORS AND THOUSANDS OF NURSEPRACTITIONERS IN PA IN THESTATE SO WE CAN SURE THATEVERYONE IS GOING TO DOSOMETHING BUT THE TESTING ISABSOLUTELY AVAILABLE BOTHTHROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHLAB ABSOLUTELY AVAILABLE THROUGHTHE PRIVATE LABS AS MENTIONEDBEFORE THERE ARE SOME PROCEDURALPROCESSES YOU HAVE TO DO AS FARAS LIKE COLLECTION AND STORAGEAND SHIPPING AND THOSE ARE JUSTNORMAL THINGS YOU HAVE TO DEALWITH BUT IF IF A CLINIC HOSPITALWANTS TO SEND A SAMPLE THEY AREPERFECTLY ABLE TO GET IT TO USOR TO THE PRIVATE LABS.DR. DOBBS.CONCERNED ABOUT PEOPLEOVERLOADING THE EMERGENCY ROOMSWHO FEAR THEY MIGHT HAVE THEVIRUS, PLEASE DON’T VISIT THEEMERGENCY ROOM UNLESS IT’S ANEMERGENCY RIGHT EMERGENCY ROOMSARE FOR EMERGENCIES AND IFYOU’RE ILL AND WORRIED, PLEASE,YOU KNOW, CALL YOUR CLINIC, YOUKNOW, GO AHEAD AND MAKE AFORWARD CALL.LET THEM HELP TRIAGE YOU ANDFIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO WITH YOUEMERGENCY ROOM IS THE EXACTWRONG PLACE FOR THESE FOLKS TOGO IF YOU DO HAVE KOBE 19, WEWANT TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU GETTHE APPROPRIATE CARE QUICKLY ANDNOT GO INTO A SCENARIO WHEREYOU’RE HAVING TO WAIT IN AWAITING ROOM FOR HOURS ANDPOSING OTHER INDIVIDUALS AND NOTGETTING THE PERSONALIZED CARETHAT YOU DESERVE DR. DOBBS OURDEPARTMENT WITH THE PATIENT ANDSHELBY COUNTY WE ARE HOW MANYARE YOU LOOKING AT?WE’RE LOOKING AT TWO INDIVIDUALSNOW AND THEY ARE SYMPTOM-FREE.I HEARD SOMETHING EARLIER ABOUTELIMINATING VISITS TO THE STATECAPITAL CAME TO MY TABLE RIGHTON THAT WE SPEAKER AND I HAVEBEEN VISITING ABOUT THAT THATTODAY WE ANTICIPATE KNOCKED OFFOR GIVE US SOME INDICATION ONHOW WOULD YOU PROCEED THOSETHOSE WILL INCLUDE FOR EXAMPLE,WE HAVE THINGS IN THE ROTUNDA,YOU KNOW EVERYDAY DOWNSTAIRS.I THINK THOSE WILL PROBABLYCEASE DURING THIS PERIOD ANDWE’LL LOOK FOR DR. DOBSON.GIVE US OTHER INDICATIONS ONLIMITATIONS COME IN AND OUT OFTHE CAPITAL.WE INTEND FOR THE LEGISLATURE TOCONTINUE WORK THEIR WORK TODAYAND THE SPEAKER IN ARE GOINGBACK DOWN THERE IN A MINUTE ANDWE CONTINUE CONTINUE PEOPLE’SBUSINESS THROUGHOUT THIS PROCESSTHE SPEAKER AND YOU MADE ADEFINITE DECISION THAT YOU WILLLIMIT VISITS.WE MEASURE THE RECOMMENDATION OFDR. DOBBS THAT THAT OBVIOUSLYTHAT’S OKAY.HE JUST SAID 250 PEOPLE WAS KINDOF A THRESHOLD.WE GOT 250 PEOPLE IN THEIREVERYDAY JUST WORKING.SO WHEN YOU AD ADD SCHOOLCHILDREN WHO VISIT AND YOU ADDPEOPLE FROM OTHER STATES WHO’VEBEEN TRAVELING ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY.WE HAVE LOTS OF ISSUES FROMOTHER STATES.IT COULD BECOME A BREEDINGGROUND.SO I THINK IT IS WISE NOT IT ISWHY IS SIMPLY FOR THE PROTECTIONOF THE PUBLIC THAT THEY NOT BEIN A IN A PLACE WHERE THERE’S ALARGE COLLECTION OF PEOPLE WHOHAVE COME FROM A LOT OFDIFFERENT PLACES.IT JUST SERVES TO SPREADINCREASE THE CHANCES I GUESS OFTHE SPREAD.SO IT IS RECOMMENDATION.THAT’S A WISE APPROACH.ARE YOU LOOKIN AT EACH STATEAGENCY ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN THEINSTITUTIONS OF HIGHER LEARNINGWILL BE MEETING ON DARES EACHONE OF THESE WILL BE GIVINGRECOMMENDATIONS FROM FROM DR.DOBBS AND HIS STAFF THEY’RE ALLGOING TO FOLLOW.THE IN TRANSIT AS WE GO THROUGHTHE NEXT FEW DAYS, THIS IS ABOUTTHIS IS ABOUT PROTECTINGVULNERABLE PEOPLE THAT LIVE INMISSISSIPPI.DR. DOBBS IS VERY CLEAR WITH USIN THE SPEAKER ABOUT THAT.WE ARE ABOUT PROTECTING PEOPLEWHO MAY HAVE VERY ADVERSEOUTCOME IF THESE STEPS ARE NOTTAKEN SO I KNOW THE SPEAKER ANDI AM, DR. DOBBS ARE ALL IN THEGOVERNOR WHO I JUST TALKED TOTHE GOVERNOR ABOUT AN HOUR AGO.WE’RE ALL ON THE SAME MANNER.WORKING TOGETHER ON THE SAME THESAME PROGRAM WHICH IS TO PROTECTOUR VULNERABLE MISSISSIPPIANSGOING FORWARD AND WE’RE GOING TOFOLLOW THE ADVICE OF OURPOSITIONS.DR. W LIBRARY ON A PHYSICALPROCESS AND WHAT HAPPENS AT THETESTS AFTER THEY’RE THINKIN IFYOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT THATABSOLUTELY SO, YOU KNOW, WE HAVEWE HAVE PUBLISHED GUIDELINES FORALL POSITIONS IN THE STATE ONHOW TO COLLECT THE SAMPLES.AND SO, YOU KNOW, THEY COLLECTTHE SAMPLES AT THE CLINICALLEVEL.AND THEN THOSE ARE ARE PACKAGEDAND WE HAVE A SYSTEM THROUGHOUTTHE STATE.WE’RE IN ANY COUNTY A SAMPLETHAT A PROVIDER COLLECTS TOSUBMIT TO THE TO THE PUBLICHEALTH DEPARTMENT CAN BETRANSPORTED DIRECTLY BY COURIERTO THE PUBLIC HEALTH LAB WHEREIT’S PROCESSED AND AND RUN ANDWE GET RESULTS OUT PRETTYQUICKLY.IT DEPENDS ON ON CERTAINLY THETHE NUMBER OF TESTS THAT WERERUNNING RIGHT NOW THOUGH.WE’RE GETTING WE’RE GETTINGRESULTS OUT IN A MATTER OF JUSTA FEW HOURS AFTER THE SAMPLECOMES TO OUR LAB.OBVIOUSLY THERE MAY BE SOMEDELAY IN TRANSIT TIME.BUT AS SOON AS IT HITS OUR DOOR,WE’RE WORKING IN PROCESS INTHOSE THOSE SAMPLES ON A DAILYBASIS.SO WE HAVE A DAILY RUN THAT’SGOING ON.NOW HOW MANY HOW MANY TESTS ANDSO FAR HOW MANY TESTS WE CAN RUN200 A DAY AND WE HAVE CAPACITYFOR A THOUSAND PATIENTS AT THISTIME, AND WE’RE GETTINGADDITIONAL SUPPLIES AS TIMEEVOLVES THAT WE CAN DO EVEN MORETESTS.WE DO NOT SEE AT THIS MOMENT ANYBOTTLENECK FROM OUR LAB RUNNINGTESTS.WE’RE HERE WE GET YOU THAT HAVECHILDREN WHO HAVE BUILT ISSUESLIKE ASTHMA AND HEART PROBLEMSHERE, YOU KNOW, THEY DO HAVECHRONIC CONDITIONS AND FOLLOWCERTAINLY THOSE, MASS.I’M CERTAINLY WOULD BE VERYCONSCIENTIOUS ABOUT PROTECTINGTHEM HAND HYGIENE AND WATCH THEMCLOSELY.WE DO NOT HAVE ANYRECOMMENDATIONS ABOUT NOT GOINGTO SCHOOL OR ANYTHING AT THISTIME.BUT CERTAINLY WE JUST REALLYSTAY ALERT ON THE LATESTRECOMMENDATIONS BECAUSE THIS ISGOING TO CHANGE THIS IS A FLUIDSITUATION.IT’S GOING TO BE DIFFERENT NEXTWEEK THAN IT WAS THIS WEEK.MICHELLE YOU MENTIONED THATYOU’RE RAISING THE OFFEREMERGENCY OPERATION CENTER TOLEVEL ONE FUNCTIONS THAT WILLSERVE LIKE HOW WE ALL BE HELPINGOUT MUSIC WHAT A LEVEL 1 MEANSIS THAT ALL OF THE 15 EMERGENCYSUPPORT FUNCTIONS WILL BEPHYSICALLY MAN AS OPPOSED TOHAVING ACCESS TO VIRTUALLY ANDWHAT THAT WILL DO IN THIS CASEIS BRING EVERYBODY THE PROPERPOSTURE.THEY GAIN THE PROPER ATTENTIONAND THEN AS DR. DOBBS DEEMS WEWILL PROBABLY GO VERSE.SOME OF THOSE FUNCTIONS AT DR.DAN.DR. DOBBS DAME’S ARE NOT AMISSION-CRITICAL AT THE PRESENTTIME, BUT IT IS IT IS AHEIGHTENED LEVEL OF AWARENESSAND JUST KEEPS HER BY PAKISTANWHERE THEY NEED TO BE ON THERESPECTIVE FUNCTIONS.ARE THERE AS FAR AS IT FUNCTIONSGO DO TESTING OUT OR IS ITHELPING LIKE SHELTER PEOPLE NEEDIT.THE TESTING PIECE IS FULLY ONTHE SFA WHICH IS IN THIS CASE.MR. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ON THETESTING WHERE WE WOULD DO IS IFSHELTERS NEEDED TO BE WE COULDHELP.WHAT’S INSIDE THOSE QUARANTINESHELTERS ARE DIFFERENT THANSHELTERS.WE TYPICALLY USE AND RESPONDINGTO FLOODS OR TORNADOES.SO WE WOULD AGAIN ACT ON THEADVISEMENT OF DR. DOBBS IN DOINGTHAT.IT’S HEALTH DEPARTMENT DONEANYTHING IN REGARDS TOESTABLISHING PROTOCOL FOR CAP.SHELBY CAMPUS.HANG ANY OF THOSE FACILITIESKEISLER NOT WE HAVE NOTESTABLISHING PROTOCOLS RELATEDTO MILITARY BASES.ARE YOU AWARE?WHATEVER PROTOCOLS THEY MAY BETHEY MAY BE TAKING I DON’T HAVEANY ANY CURRENT KNOWLEDGE OFWHAT TO DO.SOMEONE ASKED ME WHAT I THOUGHTABOUT THE MOOD OR THE PERCEPTIONOF THE PUBLIC AND I SAID THEAVERAGE IS PRETTY RIGHT.IT’S THE IT’S THE SPREAD.SO IN GENERAL, I THINK WE’REKIND OF WHERE WE NEED TO BE ASFAR AS OUR CONCERN, BUT SOMEPEOPLE ARE TOO CONCERNED ANDWE’RE NOT CONCERNED ENOUGH IFYOU TAKE AN AVERAGE.IT’S A SERIOUS EVENT.THERE ARE THINGS WE NEED TO DOIT’S GOING TO BE DISRUPTIVE TOOUR DAILY LIVES.MOST PEOPLE ARE GOING TO IF THEYGET IT ARE GOING TO BE FINE.MOST PEOPLE ARE NOT GOING TO GETKOVAC 19.PROBABLY.THESE ARE THINGS WE CAN DO TOSAVE LIVES AND WE’RE HERE TOSAVE LIVES AND ESPECIALLY TOPROTECT THE VULNERABLE PEOPLE.SO IT IS VERY SERIOUS.IT IS VERY CONCERNING.THIS IS SOMETHING THAT WE’VEBEEN PLANNING FOR FOUR YEARS.WE HAVE A 447 PAGE BOOK THATOUTLINES WHO DOES WHAT IN WHATSEQUENCE AND THAT’S WHAT WE’REGOING TO WORK ON AND THAT’SWHAT’S HAPPENING RIGHT DOWN ATTHE AT MEMA RIGHT NOW REVISINGTHOSE PLANS A





You Might Like

Tweets about this elseedubya 🍷👩🏻‍⚖️ merciless winescold Just going to bump this thread now that it's daylight and there's been an update I'm sure - didn't want to forget a… https://t.co/CPumdbYjhj 1 hour ago M.WILL RT @UMMCnews: UPDATE: Last night, @msdh announced the state's first COVID-19 patient - an adult male in Forrest County. https://t.co/mtmQnp… 2 hours ago U of Miss. Med. Ctr. UPDATE: Last night, @msdh announced the state's first COVID-19 patient - an adult male in Forrest County. https://t.co/mtmQnpsJT1 5 hours ago Mission Primary Care Please visit this link for the latest update from the Mississippi State Department of Health regarding the Coronavi… https://t.co/0Ohk0YONWe 1 day ago Maggie Wade Update from State Health Department on COVID-19 testing in MS: https://t.co/z3ODFg6CgM 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Boston Marathon Could Be Postponed To Fall Due To Coronavirus Concerns WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:15Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Top Officials Giving Mixed Messages On Risks Mayor Bill de Blasio said the COVID-19 coronavirus only lasted minutes on a surface, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it lasted hours - maybe days. And what should people returning from Italy do? CBS2.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:47Published 15 hours ago