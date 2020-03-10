Disney's Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE is an adventure-filled, Amazon-jungle expedition starring Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission.

Jack Whitehall will star as one of Disney’s first major LGBT+ characters in Jungle Cruise, yet he...

Check out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the brand-new trailer for Jungle Cruise!...