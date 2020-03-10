Matters.

A unique way to celebrate women's history month.

A group from lanesboro is reacreating a suffrage rally.

It happened at austin high school this morning... students and faculty sang along... the presentation was geared to take students back in time to learn about four minnesota suffragist.

11th grader brooklyn voth says this was defintiely a lesson she wont forget.

She believes it will also open her classmates eyes.xxx "i think it brings a little bit of awareness to a cause they might know a lot about and today might make them think about it and look it up and fight for their rights.

Students were also awarded prizes for their women's history