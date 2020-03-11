Fort Wayne officials come together to plan for the Coronavirus

With new details on covid-19, it can be hard to keep up with the facts.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist gives us an update on today's meeting with allen county officials.

"now we want you to be prepared for things to look very different for an extended period of time" today allen county officials came together to let the public know they have a plan to combat covid 19 -- and to manage the public's expectations.

While no schools have been closed yet -- southwest allen county superintendent phil downs says it'll probably happen if a student is exposed to the virus.

"the idea here is to slow this things down as much as possible, so i would say if there's one confirmed case in the building you're probably going to see that building closed" not only is covid-19 projected to affect schools, but business as well.john urbahns of greater fort wayne says he's focused on one thing.

"there is potential for business interruption at many different levels and we will continue to watch that.

What we have been focused on is businesses getting the right information."

With new information coming in every day, it can be hard to keep up.

Allen county officials say they've been working overtime to keep the public informed.

"it's really important as a community to establish some goals.

It's not ideal, it's not perfect what are the minimum things and what is the minimum way we want to proceed through this large scaled event should it continue."

Healthcare officials want people to know the facts.

"everybody is worried, we understand this.

Everybody has concerns.

Things are changing rapidly but exposure is within 6 feet of somebody known to be infected for at least 5 minutes.

So passing through a room on the way to the restroom sitting at the end of the hall on the other side of a hall is not exposure we are concered about.

In fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquistfox ff news