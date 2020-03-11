Decision 2020 coverage of the Mississippi primary

We start with the race for the white house.

The associated press called the democratic primary in mississippi right after the polls closed at seven p-m.

And here are those numbers ((adlib)) this is not a surprise considering biden's strength is the black vote and mississippi has the largest percentage of black voters among the six states holding presidential contests today.

Let's take a look at county-by- county how northeast mississppi voted ((adlib)) now some folks may have been surprised to find out president trump had opposition in the republican primary in mississippi.

Two opponents, in fact.

((adlib)) moving on to the democratic primary for the u-s senate.

The winner here advancing to the november general election to face republcan incumbent cindy hyde-smith.

And it's going to be a rematch from 20-18.

Espy the winner here, fending off his two challengers.

Next up -- the u-s house.

Four races we're following.

Let's start in the second district -- attala, montgomery, grenada and yalobusha counties.

Longtime democratic congressman bennie thompson with an easy victory in his primary.

But it's not the end of the road for him just yet.

He'll face a republican in the november general election.

Unofficial results show .

Onto the third congressional district -- most of oktibbeha county, all of noxubee county extending to southwest mississippi.

G-o-p incumbent michael guest had an in party challenge from radio talk show host james tulp.

Guest the big winner here.

Of course, he'll have an opponent in the november general election as well.

It looks like dorothy benford will take the democratic primary over katelyn lee.

