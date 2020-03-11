Global  

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers Say

Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns, Organizers SayOfficials say their main goal is to limit the spread of the virus.
