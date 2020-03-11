UWM moving to online classes and extending spring break after possible case of coronavirus

THE OTHER BIG STORY TONIGHT...A CORONAVIRUS CAMPUS ALERT ATUW-MILWAUKEE.THE SCHOOL ISPREPARING TO MOVE CLASSESONLINE..

AFTER AN EMPLOYEE WASTESTED FOR THE ILLNESRESULTSWILL NOT BE BACK UNTIL THE ENDOF THE WEEK ... BUT THEUNIVERISTY IS NOT TAKINGREBECCA KLOPF IS LIVE ONCAMPUS WITH THE NEWPRECAUTIONS U-W-M IS TAKING TOPROTECT STUDENTS AND STAFF.STEVE AND SHANNON-CLASSES ARESTILL GOING ON... AND WILL GOON UNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK.BUT THEN- THIS CAMPUS WILLLOOK VERY DIFFERENT AFTERSPRING BREAK... WHEN STUDENTSWILL COME BACK TO MAINLYONLINE CLASSETHE UWM CHANCELLOR ANNOUNCINGTODAY - A POSSIBLE CORONAVIRUSCASE INVOLVING AN EMPLOYEE.171018 "The individual who wastested is not at work.

It'simportant to note that themajority of individuals inWisconsin who have been testedhave tested negative forCOVID-19."THE EMPLOYEE IS AT ALOCAL HOSPITAL.

THEY HAD BEENIN CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHOTRAVELED TO A COUNTRY WITH ALEVEL THREE WARNING.

THEPERSON WORKS AT THE UWMFOUNDATION NEAR CAMBRIDGE ANDNORTH AVENUE.17:19:34 "We havenotified the individuals.

Theyare not working in that areaof campus and are goingthrough a disinfectingroutine." :43IT IS ALSO NEXTTO THE CAMBRIDGE COMMONSDORMS. reporter 17:55:40 Areyou worried?Aaron CumminsUWMFreshman17:55:42 "Ahhh, I'mnot really worried.

I considermyself a healthy person.

Butshoot, all of us had that gutfeeling down there.

We're alittle worried." :50 You haveto be." THE UNIVERSITY ALSOANNOUNCED SPRING BREAK WILL BEEXTENDED AN EXTRA WEEK UNTILMARCH 29TH.

THAT WILL GIVEPROFESSORS TIME TO DEVELOPPLANS TO MOVE THEIR CLASSESONLINE.Janey WeberUWM Freshman17:52:48 "I don't have to wakeup early in the morning forclass.

It's just easier Ithink.

And it will preventpeople from having the viruspassed around if it is here.":53SOME CLASSES - LIKE LABS ANDTHEATER CLASSES - WILL STILLTAKE PLACE IN PERSON.AGAIN -THE UNVERSITY SAY THEY WILLNOT KNOW THE RESULT OF THEEMPLOYEES CORONAVIRUS TESTUNTIL THE END OF THE WEEK.REPORTING AT UWM REBECCA KLOPFTMJ4 NEWS.