Lack of coronavirus tests in U.S. a 'fiasco': former Ebola czar

Lack of coronavirus tests in U.S. a 'fiasco': former Ebola czar

Lack of coronavirus tests in U.S. a 'fiasco': former Ebola czar

Ron Klain, the former Ebola response coordinator for the Obama administration, on Tuesday testified on Capitol Hill to give his assessment of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Colette Luke has more.

