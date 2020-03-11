Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mark Carney > Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak.

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the measures announced will "prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer lasting economic harm".

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BoE's Carney says coordinating with finance ministry for max impact

Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the Bank of England was coordinating with Britain's finance...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SwindellsLLP

Swindells Accounting RT @BBCNews: Economic shock caused by coronavirus “could prove large and sharp but should be temporary” says Bank of England’s Mark Carney,… 2 minutes ago

WBBPHILLYFLY

Phillyfly RT @SkyNews: "This is a situation that should prove temporary." Bank of England governor Mark Carney responds to a question asked by our e… 6 minutes ago

JP_Male

JP Male ameenmaldives: RT BBCNews: Economic shock caused by coronavirus “could prove large and sharp but should be temporar… https://t.co/RyLPC5miop 14 minutes ago

AMC_Assistant

Tim Wirges BBCNewsnight: RT BBCNews: Economic shock caused by coronavirus “could prove large and sharp but should be temporary… https://t.co/mtgQvCFCw7 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too [Video]European stocks rise on bets ECB will cut rates too

Global stock markets initially gave a thumbs down to the U.S. rate cut, but on Wednesday European shares rose on bets the ECB and Bank of England will probably cut rates too. Julian Satterthwaite..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Carney: Private finance role in reaching net zero 'critical' [Video]Carney: Private finance role in reaching net zero 'critical'

Mark Carney says that private finance will have a "critical role" to play in achieving a net zero carbon emissions economy. Speaking in the City of London at the climate finance strategy for COP26, the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.