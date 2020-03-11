Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak.

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the measures announced will "prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer lasting economic harm".

Report by Blairm.

