Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brad Pitt > Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Brad Pitt and Viola Davis teaming up with Property Brothers on new show

Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, and Melissa McCarthy are to team up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott on a new show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy join Property Brothers on new HGTV renovation show 'Celebrity IOU'

HGTV announced a new show Tuesday titled "Celebrity IOU" that will feature Hollywood A-listers...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada Brad Pitt teams up with the Property Brothers for a new show https://t.co/N6FtDpcPi0 9 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Brad Pitt is headed to HGTV with the Property Brothers! https://t.co/GClGnAuI37 24 minutes ago

etalkCTV

etalk The @PropertyBrother + #BradPitt & #ViolaDavis? We're in! https://t.co/2mW1P5ZTai 2 hours ago

DailyMail

Daily Mail US RT @DailyMailCeleb: Brad Pitt to join Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy on the Property Brothers' new home renovation show Celebrity IOU htt… 2 hours ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Brad Pitt to join Viola Davis and Melissa McCarthy on the Property Brothers' new home renovation show Celebrity IOU https://t.co/TSXa4zCprU 2 hours ago

_Roy_Miller

바질😷 RT @THR: Property Brothers are adding another series to their sizeable roster — and this one includes visits from Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, M… 3 hours ago

theloopca

The Loop The @PropertyBrother + #BradPitt & #ViolaDavis? We're in! https://t.co/0d9iFQKLIG 4 hours ago

x_enters

X-Entertainments Brad Pitt, Viola Davis Join Property Brothers and HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU' - Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/1guGQWToaq 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off [Video]Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host. The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding. He will join the flagship..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Drake is a guest on the 'Boprah' show in a new music video [Video]Drake is a guest on the "Boprah" show in a new music video

Drake is the first guest on Lil Yachty’s “Boprah” talk show for his new music video

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.