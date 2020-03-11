Global  

Colleges move to online learning

More colleges in Massachusetts are moving to online learning amid coronavirus concerns.
ANTOINETTE: THE EYEOPENER’S SERACONGI IS LIVE IN BOSTON WITH THELATEST ON THIS.SERA: AND THE LATEST, EMERSONCOLLEGE ANNOUNCING THAT THEY AREJOINING OTHER SCHOOLS INCANCELING IN-PERSON CLASSES FORTHE REST OF THE SEMESTER.HERE’S A LIST OF SOME OF THECOLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES DOINGTHE SAME.IT INCLUDES HARVARD, MIT, TUFTS,AND SUFFOLK.STUDENTS AT HARVARD WILL NOWHAVE TO MOVE OUT OF THEIR DORMSBY SUNDAY.EMERSON IS GIVING STUDENTS THEOPTION TO STAY ON CAMPUS.NORTHEASTERN IS AMONG THE--




