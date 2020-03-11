Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life| Oneindia News

Snapping 18-year ties with the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March.

He said the Congress was not what it used to be and that it was failing in its duty towards public service.

He also thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for inducting him into the BJP.

