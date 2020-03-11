Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life| Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 11:23s - Published < > Embed
Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia: On 10th March decided to choose new path for life| Oneindia News

Snapping 18-year ties with the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on 11th March.

He said the Congress was not what it used to be and that it was failing in its duty towards public service.

He also thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for inducting him into the BJP.

#JyotiradityaMscindia #KamalnathGovernment #MPGovtCrisis

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 There are two moments that are very important to me in my life - first is 30th September, 2001, when I lost my fath… https://t.co/Ij0IkEci7Q 2 hours ago

iamNileshDubey

निलेश दुबे Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns on 9th March Sonia Gandhi expells him on 10th March 😂 9 hours ago

Himansh51215199

Himanshu Gupta RT @pvaidyaraj: Happens only in @INCIndia - Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from party on March 9th after meeting Narendra Modi & Amit Shah bu… 18 hours ago

TamrakarAnjay

Anjay tamrakar Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns on 9th March Sonia Gandhi expells him on 10th March 😂 #BJP #JyotiradityaScindia #Congresscrisis 20 hours ago

R_S_Tanwar

Ravindra Singh Jyotiraditya scindia resigned on 9 March Congress expelled him on 10th march 😝 23 hours ago

anil9631JSR

Anil Kar RT @HarshalIdea: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns on 9th March Sonia Gandhi expells him on 10th March 😂 23 hours ago

BadheRakesh

Rakesh B RT @raiparas: What I think of #MadhyaPradesh 10th March : 75th Birth anniversary of MadhavRao Scindia and Jyotiraditya #scindia will annou… 1 day ago

pvaidyaraj

Prashanth ಪ್ರಶಾಂತ್ 🇮🇳 Happens only in @INCIndia - Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from party on March 9th after meeting Narendra Modi & Amit… https://t.co/JMv3ev5d4R 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News [Video]Kamal Nath govt in trouble as MLAs reduced to 92, BJP is 107 | Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP; Congress stresses they 'expelled Scindia; Congress claims rebel MLAs reluctant about joining BJP; Shiv Sena says MP virus will not affect Maharashtra; Pakistan air force..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:17Published

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News [Video]Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP: RS nomination, Cabinet post likely| Oneindia News

Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP after parting ways with Congress; Digvijaya Singh wishes Scindia well under tutelage of Modi-Shah; Scindia exit prompts resort politics, MLAs moved to safekeeping; MP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.