Russian Pranksters: Prince Harry Slammed Trump In Hoax Call

Prince Harry reportedly criticized President Trump in a hoax call.
Russian pranksters claim they duped Prince Harry into criticizing Trump

Asked if the recordings were genuine, Buckingham Palace said it was making no comment on the hoax.
Prince Harry reveals pain over Megxit in call with Russian pranksters

Prince Harry has revealed how he and Meghan Markle really feel about their split with the royal...
