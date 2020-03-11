Joe Biden Scores Win In Michigan

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit News
Joe Biden scored a big win in Michigan’s Democratic nominating contest on Tuesday.

The victory allows the former vice president to take another step toward the party’s presidential nomination.

According to Reuters, Biden also captured Missouri and Mississippi.

The wins on Tuesday put Biden on a path to the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the Nov.

3 election.

Both candidates called off planned rallies in Cleveland on Tuesday amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak.
