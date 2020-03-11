America Tips Grim Coronavirus Marker: 1,000 cases

More than 1,000 people in the United States have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

Local officials in California and New York have begun to enact aggressive new measures to contain the virus.

According to Politico, the 1000th case was reported on Tuesday night.

The number of confirmed cases has risen rapidly since the first community-spread case in California on Feb.

26.

At least 28 people have died from the disease in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University database.

Hopkins compiled the numbers using data from local and national health departments including the CDC.