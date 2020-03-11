Global  

4 Dead, 30 Sick From Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a deadly listeria outbreak.

The dangerous outbreak is linked to mushrooms imported from South Korea.

According to UPI, the outbreak has killed at least four people and hospitalized 30 others.

Officials said Tuesday at least 36 people in 17 states have been sickened during the outbreak.

Six pregnant women have been affected by the outbreak, with two suffering "fetal loss" due to the illness.
