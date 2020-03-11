|
Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden
Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden
Andrew Yang
Endorses Joe Biden The former Democratic presidential contender
announced his endorsement on Tuesday night.
Andrew Yang,
via CNN The announcement comes after Biden
swept Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan
in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday.
Yang acknowledged Senator Bernie Sanders
as “an inspiration,” but said it was time to
focus on defeating the president.
Andrew Yang,
via CNN
Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run
Having dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Andrew Yang is weighing his options.
According to Business Insider, the Schenectady, New York native says he's mulling a run for New York City..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36Published
