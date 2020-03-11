Global  

Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden

Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden The former Democratic presidential contender announced his endorsement on Tuesday night.

Andrew Yang, via CNN The announcement comes after Biden swept Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan in the Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

Yang acknowledged Senator Bernie Sanders as “an inspiration,” but said it was time to focus on defeating the president.

Andrew Yang, via CNN
Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run [Video]Your Move: Yang Eyes NYC Mayoral Run

Having dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, Andrew Yang is weighing his options. According to Business Insider, the Schenectady, New York native says he's mulling a run for New York City..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

