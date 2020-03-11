Global  

Gas prices dropping

Gas prices dropping

Gas prices dropping

Gas prices are dropping.

Because of concerns about the coronavirus and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The current national average is $2.34 a gallon.

The average in Las Vegas is $2.84.
