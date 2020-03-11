UK couple document travelling from Rome airport during nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Global  

A couple from the UK were lucky to get home today after they were trapped in Italy after a nationwide lockdown was issued due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Captured this morning (March 11) at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome travellers were greeted at security by police, who asked where passengers were travelling to.

The couple were set to leave Rome yesterday but British Airways cancelled their flight.

They were able to return to Gatwick this morning via Vueling airlines.

Footage shows the duty-free section of the airport shut, while the terminal is scarce of passengers, with some wearing masks.

The filmer told Newsflare: "We changed flight just an hour later than planned from the original BA.

"[We were] being asked where we’re flying to.

"People are avoiding using their hands for everything though!" They later said the situation was a "weird and stressful time," but they are now home safe.
