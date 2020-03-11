City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Over Coronavirus Fears

Brandon Wittman RT @StoolPitt: *City of Pittsburgh cancels the St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus in a large crowd… 2 minutes ago

Jerry David✍️ Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh cancels St. Patrick's Day parade. https://t.co/pzzfEEs5zC via @GoogleNews 14 minutes ago

Suzy Thanks to @alexisjreports and @PittsburghPG for reaching out to concerned citizens and giving us a voice prior to t… https://t.co/rY35YLXGYr 22 minutes ago

Carl Franzen RT @GammaCounter: The Chicago River will not be vegetable-dyed green this year, as the city cancels all St Patrick celebration (where usual… 22 minutes ago

Mick Stinelli RT @PittsburghPG: Pittsburgh has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, citing concerns over the “rapid spread of COVID-19 virus.” h… 23 minutes ago

Alan The Chicago River will not be vegetable-dyed green this year, as the city cancels all St Patrick celebration (where… https://t.co/2TyB4V9Xom 24 minutes ago