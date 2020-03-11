Global  

City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Over Coronavirus Fears

The City of Pittsburgh has canceled the annual St.

Patrick's Day Parade over fears about Coronavirus; KDKA's John Shumway reports.
St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears

The annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to...
Mayor De Blasio Says He Has ‘Real Concerns’ About St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning he has “real concerns”...
BWittman55

Brandon Wittman RT @StoolPitt: *City of Pittsburgh cancels the St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus in a large crowd… 2 minutes ago

JakesForLuck

Dan Bought His Masks Weeks Ago RT @Zrimmy: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh cancels St. Patrick's Day parade. https://t.co/pzzfEEs5zC via @GoogleNews 13 minutes ago

Zrimmy

Jerry David✍️ Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh cancels St. Patrick's Day parade. https://t.co/pzzfEEs5zC via @GoogleNews 14 minutes ago

suzyyogi

Suzy Thanks to @alexisjreports and @PittsburghPG for reaching out to concerned citizens and giving us a voice prior to t… https://t.co/rY35YLXGYr 22 minutes ago

carlfranzen

Carl Franzen RT @GammaCounter: The Chicago River will not be vegetable-dyed green this year, as the city cancels all St Patrick celebration (where usual… 22 minutes ago

MickStinelli

Mick Stinelli RT @PittsburghPG: Pittsburgh has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, citing concerns over the “rapid spread of COVID-19 virus.” h… 23 minutes ago

GammaCounter

Alan The Chicago River will not be vegetable-dyed green this year, as the city cancels all St Patrick celebration (where… https://t.co/2TyB4V9Xom 24 minutes ago

JesseKirschABC7

Jesse Kirsch RT @craigrwall: City of Naperville cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade and 5k run on Saturday out of concerns about coronavirus @craigrwall 25 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]All Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parades Postponed Amid Spread Of Coronavirus

All three of the St. Patrick's Day parades in Chicago this weekend, as well as the dyeing of the Chicago River, have been postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. CBS 2's Eric Cox..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:10Published

Keggs & Eggs Event Postponed Due To Coronavirus [Video]Keggs & Eggs Event Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The annual event features concerts and green beer in downtown Denver.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:31Published

