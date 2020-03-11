Global  

Woman Found Dead In Stevenson Ranch Driveway

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a vehicle which was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Stevenson Ranch area of the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday night.

Tina Patel reports.
