An A-list celebrity convinced Emily Blunt not to become a pop star

Imagine a perfect world: the sun’s always shining, the birds are always chirping and Emily Blunt is a pop star.

In an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday, the actress revealed that she nearly became a musical sensation.

Blunt admitted she took dance lessons and even recorded a few songs.

Blunt told Jimmy Kimmel that at the same time she was trying to launch her music career, she was in a play with iconic actress Judi Dench.

“She was like, ‘Oh no, darling.

You can’t do both.

You can’t act and do that.’ She talked me out of it,” Blunt said.

Though she doesn’t have any hit pop singles to her name, Blunt is still wildly successful .

“A Quiet Place Part II” premieres this month, and the trailer for her upcoming movie “Jungle Cruise” just dropped