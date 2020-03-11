Global  

LA Opera Investigation Deems Sex Misconduct Allegations Against Placido Domingo Are ‘Credible’

An independent investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera has determined that the slew of sexual harassment allegations against legendary singer Placido Domingo are “credible.” Katie Johnston reports.
