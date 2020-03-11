Whatever it takes: Matt Hancock gives coronavirus update in Commons

Health secretary Matt Hancock gives a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 after the WHO declared the coronavirus was now a pandemic.

Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

I’ve spoken to the leader of the House and we have had discussions, Mr Speaker, and we have resolved that we will keep Parliament open.

“Of course, in some ways this House may have to function differently, but the ability to hold the Government to account and to legislate are as vital in a time of emergency as in normal times – our democracy is the foundation of our way of life.” He added that the Government will continue to work closely with Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, the Lord Speaker and the authorities in both Houses in the coming days and weeks.