'Queer Eye' Texas For Season 6

Get ready, cowboys: the Fab Five are heading to the Lone Star State.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that production on the sixth season of “Queer Eye” had kicked off this week in Austin, Texas.

As always, specifics of the Emmy-winning series’ forthcoming installment were kept under wraps.

Brown, for instance, competed on Season 28 of “Dancing with the Stars” last year and had a supporting role in the LGBTQ-inclusive Valentine’s Day comedy “The Thing About Harry” on Freeform.