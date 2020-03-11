Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > suny cuny coronavirus

suny cuny coronavirus

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
suny cuny coronavirussuny cuny coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

suny cuny coronavirus

Good evening-- i'm jason powles.

Kristen is off tonighirus.

Two big announcements that affect several local schools.

Good evening-demic, governor andrew cuomo announces that suny and cuny schools will maximize distance learning and reduce in-persandemic, governor andrew cuomo announces that suny and cuny schools will maximize distance learningerday, to 216 today.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the newsroom with details on the announcement affecting many local state scy.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris is live in the newsroom with details on the announcement affecting many local state schodistance learning and reduce in-person classes' beginning march 23rd.

It does not say they're switchin will 'maximize distance learning and reduce in-person classes' beginning march 23rd.

It does not say they're switching to online only on that date.

Among the many local state schools this will affect, mvcc.

Officials at the utica campus tell me their crisis team is meeting now to determine exactly what this means and how to implement it.

Herkimer college says ake all personal belongings with them as they leave for spring break.

Campus housing there will reommending students take all personal belongings with them as they leave for spring break.

Campus housing there will remain open for students on a case by case basis.

Students who plan to remain over break have to notify the housing office.

Like county executive anthony picente points out, this is a huge directive and will have impact outside the academic world.

Parts to it and again, i go back to the economic impact of what other piece does that have on local business that do business becasue of the students and housing issues and people that rent to them.

There's a lot here that has to be dealt witith" 1: the governor says all and housing issues and people that rent to them.

There's a lot here that has to be dealt with" 1:35 the governor says all campuses will develop plans catered to the campus and cuuriculum-specific needs while reducing the density in the campus environment



Recent related news from verified sources

New York universities SUNY and CUNY to go to distance learning: NY governor

The State University of New York (SUNY) and City University of New York (CUNY) will move to a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York is contracting with 28 labs to increase the amount of testing and said CUNY and SUNY will be moving to "distance learning" models.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.