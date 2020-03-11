Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Birmingham > Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

A 747 jet carrying 135 British nationals and their dependants who had been aboard a cruise liner quarantined over a Covid-19 outbreak has landed at Birmingham Airport.

Around 90 minutes after landing at Birmingham Airport, the majority of passengers started to disembark.

As they descended stairs at the rear of the plane, they were checked by Border Force staff and another paramedic in a hazmat suit before getting on a coach waiting on the tarmac.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brits quarantined on coronavirus cruise ship off California coast land back in Birmingham Airport

Brits quarantined on coronavirus cruise ship off California coast land back in Birmingham AirportBritish nationals from the Grand Princess cruise ship in the port of Oakland, California, landed in...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Breakdown in communication mars movement of Grand Princess passengers to PG [Video]Breakdown in communication mars movement of Grand Princess passengers to PG

Monterey County had just hours to get ready for the arrival of sick passengers from the grand princess cruise ship

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:23Published

Couple Describes Life In Quarantine [Video]Couple Describes Life In Quarantine

A Sacramento couple is among the hundreds of people under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base after vacationing on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.