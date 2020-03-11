Covid-19 outbreak: 135 Britons land in Birmingham after quarantine on Grand Princess cruise ship

A 747 jet carrying 135 British nationals and their dependants who had been aboard a cruise liner quarantined over a Covid-19 outbreak has landed at Birmingham Airport.

Around 90 minutes after landing at Birmingham Airport, the majority of passengers started to disembark.

As they descended stairs at the rear of the plane, they were checked by Border Force staff and another paramedic in a hazmat suit before getting on a coach waiting on the tarmac.