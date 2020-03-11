Global  

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison, Bob Iger Talks Coronavirus Impact on Disney & More | THR News

Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in a prison, Bob Iger says Disney is "sobered" by the global coronavirus impact and 'The Bachelor' finale delivered a twist no one saw coming.

Here are today's top stories in Hollywood.

ReelEnthusiast

Ben RT @BhadDhad: harvey weinstein is 67 and they sentenced him 23 years in prison... https://t.co/7W73q5ctxE 3 seconds ago

PatBLover

Patricia Melo RT @MiraSorvino: 23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally… 8 seconds ago

mikecross53

[email protected]ail.co.uk RT @Here4Trump2020: It’s about time these monsters start going down!!! 👉Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape, criminal… 17 seconds ago

MFollowsQ

Just M RT @PrisonPlanet: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. Meanwhile, all the Hollywood celebs who covered up for him for decades… 19 seconds ago

Insignificant86

R.M. RT @DanaSchwartzzz: "Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers say he’ll die behind bars if sentenced to more than five years" https://t.co/zlOykCo8Wg 23 seconds ago

SolRockdriguez

S☀️L RT @KylePlantEmoji: Me: "prison" is a fundamentally and inherently cruel and archaic form of justice where the idea of punishment is consid… 24 seconds ago

SaveEarthFromUs

Rosa RT @GMB: Harvey Weinstein accuser @RoArquette speaks to Ben and Susanna after the movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinst… 25 seconds ago

agatheboide

agathe RT @Variety: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison https://t.co/2MxZV7vg3D https://t.co/VhUOA5HssD 26 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Is sentenced to 23 years in prison [Video]Harvey Weinstein Is sentenced to 23 years in prison

The disgraced movie mogul was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court on charges of felony s*xual assault and r*pe.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't [Video]Trending: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison, Cardi B panicking about coronavirus, and pregnant Katy Perry wasn't

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

