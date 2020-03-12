Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS WHITE FLASHES SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 11, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL FANS FROM LONDON, TOBY STORKER, SAYING: "I don't think so (title will not be taken away from Liverpool).

We know we've won it.

Two games to go.

I think if they try to take it away from us, I think there will be a big old riot, so I don't think they could do that to this city.

Thirty years of waiting, I think the title's ours and hopefully the Champions League too." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL FAN, ANTHONY STORKER, SAYING: "I think… you don't have to be worried about what they'll do (the league).

I think there are massive decisions to be made, but I think to take it away from us would be...I can't imagine they could let that happen.

I don't think any right, fair-minded person, even in Manchester could, agree to that." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED LIVERPOOL FAN, SAYING: "It's just a very weird feeling seeing some of the highlights from the games last night.

It's just not the same without the fans being there.

I can't see how they can go with closed-door games really.

I don't think that's gonna work.

I think there might be a bit of a postponement for a couple of weeks and then carry on, I think." 6.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL FAN FROM DENMARK IDENTIFIED ONLY AS ANA, SAYING: "Yes, in Denmark we actually are very hyper about the coronavirus.

So, we just talked about all the people here.

It's a little bit funny that we can be here today.

But I am calm about the corona(virus)." 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED LIVERPOOL FAN, SAYING: "The fans make football.

You can't play football without fans.

The atmosphere is gone, and it will kill the clubs, especially the lower leagues.

So, you can't do it.

If you're going to have to do closed doors, postpone it and rearrange." 10.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED LIVERPOOL FAN, SAYING: "I wasn't really worried at all (about coming to match).

We don't know enough information about it (coronavirus) and if the government says we can still do it, I'm happy with that." STORY: With the coronavirus forcing many soccer matches to be postponed or played in empty arenas, Liverpool fans making their way to their sides Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (March 11) said the virus should not be allowed to unseat them in the Premier League.

Liverpool are the runaway leaders in the league on 82 points to second-placed Manchester City's 57.

Fans here said even City fans would have to agree the title belongs to Liverpool whether the reaming games of the season are allowed to play out or not.

Fans here also told Reuters they do not think matches should be played behind closed doors, saying they'd rather have games postponed than to have them played in empty stadiums as has been done for many European league matches.

