Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Golden State Warriors > No game for young NBA fan

No game for young NBA fan

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
No game for young NBA fan

No game for young NBA fan

Sweeping cancellations amid COVID-19 fears include a Golden State Warriors game and a young fan who traveled far to see his hero
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No game for young NBA fan

SHOWS: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES.

(MARCH 11, 2020) (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1.

SHOT OF CHASE CENTER BOX OFFICE 2.

CLOSED SIGN 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARTER NOONAN SAYING: "I've been wanting to go to a Golden State Warriors game since I was about four years old.

I've always wanted to do it and it just gets cancelled the day before." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARTER'S MOTHER ERIN COSTA SAYING: "We planned our whole trip around this game probably about four or five months ago.

We actually just flew in today, right, about noon time and right when we got in my brother had texted me that the game was cancelled.

We were so bummed (disappointed).

We came over to the gift shop and got a couple of things and talked to the box office to see if they would somehow let him in or do something because we flew all this way, but unfortunately they weren't able to do that so we're a little bummed." STORY: Eight-year-old Carter Noonan had dreamed of seeing the Golden State Warriors and star Steph Curry since he was four years old.

Unfortunately, the Warriors announced that they will play Thursday's game (March 12) without fans due to COVID-19 concerns.

Erin Costa, 29, Carter's mom, had been planning their trip from Boston for four to five months.

She scheduled her shifts as a nurse outside Boston just so she could have a long weekend with Carter.

When they landed at San Francisco International Airport, she received a text message that would bring tears for her diehard Warriors fan of a son.

The Warriors had announced that the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco would be played without fans.

"I've been wanting to go to a Golden State Warriors game since I was about four years old.

I've always wanted to do it and it just gets cancelled the day before," Noonan said.

"It stinks," his mother echoed.

Noonan had even planned ahead, bringing his Nets' star Kyrie Irving sneakers from home to wear with his new throwback jersey for the Warriors that his mother bought, when they arrived at the Chase Center only to learn more about the changes to the game.

The two admitted there were some tears when the news broke.

Carter would have to wait to see his idol, Stephen Curry, in person another time.

"Just seeing Steph Curry make a full court shot to win a game is very cool," Carter said.

(Production: Nathan Frandino)




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA All-Star Game Is Back In Chicago For The First Time Since 1988 [Video]NBA All-Star Game Is Back In Chicago For The First Time Since 1988

Fans all over Chicago area celebrating with parties, fan fests and more.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:50Published

What you can expect from the NBA All-Star Weekend [Video]What you can expect from the NBA All-Star Weekend

The NBA's All-Star weekend is around the corner and this is all you need to know about it!

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.