No game for young NBA fan

SHOWS: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES.

(MARCH 11, 2020) (REUTERS-ACCESS ALL) 1.

SHOT OF CHASE CENTER BOX OFFICE 2.

CLOSED SIGN 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARTER NOONAN SAYING: "I've been wanting to go to a Golden State Warriors game since I was about four years old.

I've always wanted to do it and it just gets cancelled the day before." 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARTER'S MOTHER ERIN COSTA SAYING: "We planned our whole trip around this game probably about four or five months ago.

We actually just flew in today, right, about noon time and right when we got in my brother had texted me that the game was cancelled.

We were so bummed (disappointed).

We came over to the gift shop and got a couple of things and talked to the box office to see if they would somehow let him in or do something because we flew all this way, but unfortunately they weren't able to do that so we're a little bummed." STORY: Eight-year-old Carter Noonan had dreamed of seeing the Golden State Warriors and star Steph Curry since he was four years old.

Unfortunately, the Warriors announced that they will play Thursday's game (March 12) without fans due to COVID-19 concerns.

Erin Costa, 29, Carter's mom, had been planning their trip from Boston for four to five months.

She scheduled her shifts as a nurse outside Boston just so she could have a long weekend with Carter.

When they landed at San Francisco International Airport, she received a text message that would bring tears for her diehard Warriors fan of a son.

The Warriors had announced that the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center in San Francisco would be played without fans.

"I've been wanting to go to a Golden State Warriors game since I was about four years old.

I've always wanted to do it and it just gets cancelled the day before," Noonan said.

"It stinks," his mother echoed.

Noonan had even planned ahead, bringing his Nets' star Kyrie Irving sneakers from home to wear with his new throwback jersey for the Warriors that his mother bought, when they arrived at the Chase Center only to learn more about the changes to the game.

The two admitted there were some tears when the news broke.

Carter would have to wait to see his idol, Stephen Curry, in person another time.

"Just seeing Steph Curry make a full court shot to win a game is very cool," Carter said.

(Production: Nathan Frandino)