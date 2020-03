President Trump issues travel ban between US and Europe DISCUSSING.THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL ALSO NOTAPPLY TO THE UNITED KINGDOM.AT THE SAME TIME, WE AREMONITORING THE SITUATION INCHINA AND INTO SOUTH KOREA ANDAS THEIR SITUATION IMPROVES, WEWILL REEVALUATE THE RESTRICTIONSAND WARNINGS THAT ARE CURRENTLYIN PLACE FOR A POSSIBLE EARLYOPENING.EARLIER THIS WEEK I MET WITH THELEADERS OF HEALTH INSURANCEINDUSTRY, WHO HAVE AGREED TOWAIVE ALL CO-PAYMENTS FORCORONAVIRUS TREATMENTS, EXTENTINSURANCE COVERAGE TO THESETREATMENTS AND TO PREVENTSURPRISE MEDICAL BILLING.WE ARE CUTTING MASSIVE AMOUNTSOF RED TAPE TO MAKE ANTIVIRALTHERAPIES AVAILABLE IN RECORDTIME.THESE TREATMENTS WILLSIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE THE IMPACTAND REACH OF THE VIRUS.ADDITIONALLY, LAST WEEK I SIGNEDINTO LAW AN 8.3 BILLION-DOLLARFUNDING BILL TO HELP CDC ANDOTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCIES FIGHTTHE VIRUS AND SUPPORT VACCINES,TREATMENTS, AND DISTRIBUTION OFMEDICAL SUPPLIES.TESTING AND TESTING CAPABILITIESARE EXPANDING RAPIDLY DAY BYDAY.WE ARE MOVING VERY QUICKLY.THE VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS,THE RISK IS VERY VERY LOW.YOUNG AND HEALTHY PEOPLE CANEXPECT TO RECOVER FULLY ANDQUICKLY IF THEY SHOULD GET THEVIRUS.THE HIGHEST RISK IS FOR ELDERLYPOPULATION WITH UNDERLYINGHEALTH CONDITIONS.THE ELDERLY POPULATION MUST BEVERY, VERY CAREFUL.IN PARTICULAR, WE ARE STRONGLYADVISING THAT NURSING HOMES FORTHE ELDERLY SUSPEND ALLMEDICALLY UNNECESSARY VISITS.IN GENERAL, OLDER AMERICANSSHOULD ALSO AVOID NONESSENTIALTRAVEL AND CROWDED AREAS.MY ADMINISTRATION ISCOORDINATING DIRECTLY WITHCOMMUNITIES WITH LARGESTOUTBREAKS AND WE HAVE ISSUEDGUIDANCE ON SCHOOL CLOSURES,SOCIAL DISTANCING, AND REDUCINGLARGE GATHERINGS.SMART ACTION TODAY WILL PREVENTTHE SPREAD OF THE VIRUSTOMORROW.EVERY COMMUNITY FACES DIFFERENTRISKS AND IT IS CRITICAL FOR YOUTO FOLLOW THE GUIDELINES OF YOURLOCAL OFFICIALS WHO ARE WORKINGCLOSELY WITH OUR FEDERAL HEALTHEXPERTS AND THEY ARE THE BEST.FOR ALL AMERICANS, IT ISESSENTIAL THAT EVERYONE TAKEEXTRA PRECAUTIONS AND PRACTICEGOOD HYGIENE.EACH OF US HAS A ROLE TO PLAY INDEFEATING THIS VIRUS.WASH YOUR HANDS, CLEANOFTEN-USED SURFACES.COVER YOUR FACE AND MOUTH IF YOUSNEEZE OR COUGH, AND, MOST OFALL, IF YOU ARE SICK OR NOTFEELING WELL, STAY HOME.TO ENSURE THAT WORKING AMERICANSIMPACTED BY THE VIRUS CAN STAYHOME WITHOUT FEAR OF FINANCIALHARDSHIP, I WILL SOON BE TAKINGEMERGENCY ACTION, WHICH ISUNPRECEDENTED, TO PROVIDEFINANCIAL RELIEF.THIS WILL BE TARGETED FORWORKERS WHO ARE ILL,QUARANTINED, OR CARING FOROTHERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.I WILL BE ASKING CONGRESS TOTAKE LEGISLATIVECTION TOEXTEND THIS RELIEF.BECAUSE OF THE ECONOMIC POLICIESTHAT WE HAVE PUT INTO PLACE,OVER THE LAST THREE YEARS, WEHAVE THE GREATEST ECONOMYANYWHERE IN THE WORLD BY FAR.OUR BANKS AND FINANCIALINSTITUTIONS ARE FULLYCAPITALIZED AND INCREDIBLYSTRONG.OUR UNEMPLOYMENT IS AT ANHISTORIC LOW.THIS VAST ECONOMIC PROSPERITYGIVES US FLEXIBILITY, RESERVES,AND RESOURCES TO HANDLE ANYTHREAT THAT COMES OUR WAY.THIS IS NOT A FINANCIAL CRISIS.THIS IS JUST A TEMPORARY MOMENTOF TIME THAT WE WILL OVERCOMETOGETHER AS A NATION AND AS AWORLD; HOWEVER, TO PROVIDE EXTRASUPPORT FOR AMERICAN WORKERS,FAMILIES, AND BUSINESSES,TONIGHT I AM ANNOUNCING THEFOLLOWING ADDITIONAL ACTIONS.I AM INSTRUCTING THE SMALLBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION TOEXERCISE AVAILABLE AUTHORITY TOPROVIDE CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY TOFIRMS AFFECTED BY THECORONAVIRUS.EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, THE SBAWILL BEGIN PROVIDING ECONOMICLOANS IN AFFECTED STATES ANDTERRITORIES.THESE LOW INTEREST LOANS WILLHELP SMALL BUSINESSES OVERCOMETEMPORARY ECONOMIC DISRUPTIONSCAUSED BY THE VIRUS.TO THIS END, I AM ASKINGCONGRESS TO INCREASE FUNDING FORTHIS PROGRAM BY AN ADDITIONAL$50 BILLION.USING EMERGENCY AUTHORITY, IWILL BE INSTRUCTING THE TREASURYDEPARTMENT TO DEFER TAXPAYMENTS, WITHOUT INTEREST ORPENALTIES FOR CERTAININDIVIDUALS AND BUSINESSESNEGATIVELY IMPACTED.THIS ACTION WILL PROVIDE MORETHAN $200 BILLION OF ADDITIONALLIQUIDITY TO THE ECONOMY.FINALLY, I AM CALLING ONCONGRESS TO PROVIDE AMERICANSWITH IMMEDIATE PAYROLL TAXRELIEF.HOPEFULLY THEY WILL CONSIDERTHIS VERY STRONGLY.WE ARE AT A CRITICAL TIME IN THEFIGHT AGAINST THE VIRUS.WE MADE A LIFE-SAVING MOVE WITHEARLY ACTION ON CHINA.NOW WE MUST TAKE THE SAME ACTIONWITH EUROPE.WE WILL NOT DELAY.I WILL NEVER HESITATE TO TAKEANY NECESSARY STEPS TO PROTECTTHE LIVES, HEALTH, AND SAFETY OFTHE AMERICAN PEOPLE.I WILL ALWAYS PUT THE WELL-BEINGOF AMERICA FIRST.IF WE ARE VIGILANT, AND WE CANREDUCE THE CHANCE OF INFECTION,WHICH WE WILL, WE WILLSIGNIFICANTLY IMPEDE THETRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS.THE VIRUS WILL NOT HAVE A CHANCEAGAINST US.NO NATION IS MORE PREPARED ORMORE RESILIENT THAN THE UNITEDSTATES.WE HAVE THE BEST ECONOMY, THEMOST ADVANCED HEALTHCARE, ANDTHE MOST TALENTED DOCTORS,SCIENTISTS AND RESEARCHERSANYWHERE IN THE WORLD.WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER.WE MUST PUT POLITICS ASIDE, STOPTHE PARTISANSHIP, AND UNIFYTOGETHER AS ONE NATION AND ONEFAMILY.AS HISTORY HAS PROVEN TIME ANDTIME AGAIN, AMERICANS ALWAYSRISE TO THE CHALLENGE ANDOVERCOME ADVERSITY.OUR FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHTER THANANYONE CAN IMAGINE.ACTING WITH COMPASSION AND LOVE,WE WILL HEAL THE SICK, CARE FORTHOSE IN NEED, HELP OUR FELLOWCITIZENS, AND EMERGE FROM THISCHALLENGE STRONGER AND MOREUNIFIED THAN EVER BEFORE.GOD BLESS YOU AND GOD BLESSAMERICA.THANK YOU.PRETTY PRETTY THE PRESIDENT OF