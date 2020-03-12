Home and Garden vendor tests positive for COVID-19

United kingdom.

The coronavirus has now been declared a ?pandemic by the world health organization.here in indiana... 10 cases of covid-19 are now confirmed... and one person with the virus... was at the fort wayne home and garden show.

Fox 55's chris mullooly is live at citizens square.chris... what do we know about this person?

We know it was a vendor who was only there on thursday.

Officials with the allen county coliseum found out about it around five on tuesday.they say it was a low risk exposure... low risk means there's a small percentage someone who attended the event may have contracted this....but health commissioner doctor deborah mcmahon says she isn't taking any chances.

"this is a pandemic so we need to weigh all of this carefully and make a decision"allen county doctor health commissioner and other allen county officials spoke wednesday.confirming someone who later tested positive for covid 19 was in allen county... at one of the busier events this winter."nobody did anything wrong what we're tryin gto do is now we know there was a risk trying to manage it in the best way"the patient is a vendor who showed up on thursday.... along with around five thousand others believed to have stopped in on thursday.its a low risk case... doctors say a high risk would mean spending a period of time with the person within a six foot range... "once we have cases here we probably do we don't know of any theres no cases in allen county now but there will be i can imagine soon that will spread easily so you're going to see it spread quickly"so they're asking if you've been developing symptoms... call your doctor..

Before rushing to the e-r.they'll let you know whether you need to be tested..

Or not."this is a decision made by physicians or practicioners thats hearing your story getting signs and symptoms consulting if need be and then making a decision.and say the cancelling and postponing of events..

Is to keep everyone safe."so important that we take this seriously because us limiting transmission in community allows our health care provider to space out cases we get so we can care for everybody" we still don't know who the person is or what county they came from... they did not release that information.

Reporting live ... chris mullooly... fox 55 news.

3 55 news.mullooly... fox 55 news.

The health department has recommendations for those of you who attended the home and garden show on febuary 27-th..

They say to go about your routine activities... but through the 12-th watch for symptoms like fever... cough... sore throat or shortness of breath.if you have a fever and cough..

Call your doctor... but don't go to an emergency room unless you are having chest pain or shortness of breath.and when you call the doctor..

Be prepared with the date you think you were exposed... your symptoms... and a list of medications