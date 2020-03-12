Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County tests positive for Coronavirus

ARE THREE NEW CONFIRMED CASESOF CORONAVIRUS IN MARYLAND.ONE IS FROM BALTIMORECOUNTY...HE'S A MAN IN HISSIXTIES AND RECENTLY WORKED ATA CONFERENCE IN DC.

SEVERALATTENDEES FROM THAT EVENT HAVETESTED POSITIVE.

THE OTHER TWOPATIENTS ARE FROM MONTGOMERYAND PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTIES.THAT BRINSG OUR NUMBER TO 12.BUT THAT DOES NOT INCLUDE AMONTANA RESIDENT VISITING ANNEARUNDEL COUNTY WHO TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS.AS WMA━2 NEWS RAY STRICKLANDEXPLAINS COUNTY LEADERS AREURGING PEOPLE TO NOT PANIC....BUT TO ALSO TAKE THE VIRUSSERIOUSLY.INTRO During a pressconference here in GlenBurnie, county leaders say thewoman who tested positive forthe virus has been here forabout a week.

They say she gotthe virus WHILE out of state.Adding she had limited contactwith people in ANNE ARUNDELcounty and is currently inisolation.

PKG 3:58;23“Webeen talking about covid formonths now and it is finallyhere in our community” At theAnne Arundel County PublicService Building, countyleaders announced a woman fromMontana visiting the countyhas tested positive for thecoronavirus.

3 57 23“Itperson in their 70s and it wascontracted out of state” ThecountyNilesh KA━ Y━N━RAMAN saysthe woman has been in the areafor about a week.

4 07 22“Onething that i can share withyou is that this person hashad very limited contact withthe public but wein greater depth to figurethat out”“Our goal is toprevent community spread andwe have not had communityspread yet” County ExecutiveSteuart Pittman says there isno*order to cancel ALL publicevents, as of right now.

Butofficials di