Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US

US President Donald Trump announced a ban on all travel from Europe into the US amid the coronavirus scare.

Trump said that smart action today would prevent the spread of coronavirus tomorrow and added that he had allocated more than $8 billion dollars to help fight and treat the new virus.

Trump also specifically warned the elderly community to take extra care and to avoid all non-essential travel.

