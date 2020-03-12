Global  

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

Trump suspends all travel from Europe due to coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (March 11) that he would be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States, for 30 days starting on Friday.

Coronavirus: Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days

President Donald Trump has announced he is suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, to...
European stocks plunge after Trump coronavirus travel ban announcement

Europe's major stock markets  fell through the floor again on Thursday after Donald Trump banned all...
Las Vegas braces as President Trump announces new European travel restrictions

The President of the United States has announced sweeping new travel restrictions from several European countries to try and slow the fast-moving coronavirus global pandemic.

Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

Under mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States, except for the UK, for 30 days..

