Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

Trump Suspends Travel From Europe to the US

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump has suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in an...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersReuters IndiaDeutsche WellebizjournalsIndependent


Asian Markets Tumble After Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban

Asian stock markets are tumbling on Thursday and U.S. stock futures extended losses after the World...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

gardy_brown

𝗚ardy Brown🇭🇹 RT @JDaIey: The last 30 minutes: - Trump bans travel from Europe (except the UK) to US for 30 days - Rudy Gobert has coronavirus -Tom Hanks… 7 seconds ago

KevinBett__

KevinBett®️ RT @BBCBreaking: President Trump suspends all travel to US from European countries – except the UK - for 30 days, due to coronavirus https:… 18 seconds ago

loracret

Lorac RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/tAJA7bErGx Thank You 🙏 ⁦@realDonal… 24 seconds ago

fuzy_sk

Sad guy RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump suspends 'all travel from Europe' to US for 30 days https://t.co/GhfJf3leUv 52 seconds ago

bill7405

S K Dudley Donald Trump Suspends All Travel from European Union for 30 Days to Fight Coronavirus https://t.co/wVKZDxzyhi via @BreitbartNews 1 minute ago

sea_alert1

nurah RT @CNN: If it was possible to ignore the coronavirus before, that's not the case for the US anymore. • Trump announces sweeping ban on t… 1 minute ago

ShirdBitter

Little Birdie BBC News - Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US https://t.co/vgFL70vgSu 1 minute ago

IamDavidGeorge

David George ✝️⚔️ @GameboyLuke @UnitedHayze I guess we gotta figure out a way to ship Luke his Sonic. "Donald Trump suspends travel t… https://t.co/mYIdhNlyTq 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump announces travel restrictions [Video]President Trump announces travel restrictions

President Trump announces travel restrictions

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:40Published

President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days [Video]President Trump Announces Travel Ban To And From Europe For 30 Days

The restrictions do not apply to Great Britain.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.