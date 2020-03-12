What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this 1ditorial RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson is expected to escalate the UK's #coronavirus response to the next phase, from 'contain' to 'delay'. What are t… 2 minutes ago Unseen News UK RT @Independent: What does the 'delay' phase mean for tackling coronavirus in the UK? https://t.co/GohNkmLFWw 8 minutes ago The Independent What does the 'delay' phase mean for tackling coronavirus in the UK? https://t.co/GohNkmLFWw 11 minutes ago Lee Berry What is the coronavirus delay phase? https://t.co/kX99o2zVFr via @BBCNews 15 minutes ago Andreea Lupea The UK coronavirus delay phase explained https://t.co/JdUZvbhYoC 15 minutes ago Redditch Advertiser Coronavirus: What the delay phase could mean for the UK https://t.co/mlKii6nvag 20 minutes ago Fidel Patron Coronavirus: what would social-distancing mean? https://t.co/ifiLb4PCfr Sent via @updayUK 21 minutes ago Rayhana Sultan Good stuff from No 10. Also, I don't think London or any city should be on lock-down mode but local authorities mus… https://t.co/ReBgA5eYOV 23 minutes ago