What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

What the coronavirus delay phase could mean for the UK

Boris Johnson is set to sign off on moving the UK into the delay phase for battling coronavirus during an emergency Government meeting.

What the UK coronavirus delay phase is and how it will help deal with the Covid-19 outbreak

The action plan stages are to contain, delay and mitigate, with research running alongside
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Coronavirus: UK moving into delay phase as top doctor warns of strain on NHS

Critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’ [Video]PM: UK preparing to move to coronavirus ‘delay phase’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK is still in the “contain” phase of the coronavirus outbreak, but "extensive preparations" are being made for a move to the “delay phase” as..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published

Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase' [Video]Coronavirus: UK moves to 'delay phase'

The UK has mainly moved into the "delay phase" of tackling coronavirus, England's chief medical officer has said, as the country's 90th case was confirmed. Professor Chris Whitty, who was being grilled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

