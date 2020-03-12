Niall Horan felt 'sorry' for Justin Bieber

KiSS 102.7 Niall Horan Opens Up About Justin Bieber In New Interview: "I Always Felt Sorry for Him!" https://t.co/twLeixfTzn 5 days ago

HEARTBREAK WEATHER RT @TMZ: Niall Horan Admits That He Felt ‘Sorry’ For Justin Bieber After Watching ‘Seasons’(via @PopCrush) https://t.co/sqse2egR8R 5 days ago

TMZ Niall Horan Admits That He Felt ‘Sorry’ For Justin Bieber After Watching ‘Seasons’(via @PopCrush) https://t.co/sqse2egR8R 5 days ago

TMZ Niall Horan Admits That He Felt ‘Sorry’ For Justin Bieber After Watching ‘Seasons’!(via @PopCrush) https://t.co/hFN8a8gb7O 6 days ago

Google Hits Niall Horan Admits That He Felt ‘Sorry’ For Justin Bieber After Watching ‘Seasons’ https://t.co/WxAEi6f4M1 https://t.co/TZ4Wg7rXtx 1 week ago