DHS, Trump Clarify New Europe Travel Restrictions

DHS, Trump Clarify New Europe Travel Restrictions

DHS, Trump Clarify New Europe Travel Restrictions

The president said the travel ban won't apply to cargo and goods coming from the EU, as he had initially suggested in his speech Wednesday.

How will American Airlines and PHL be affected by new European travel restrictions?

The airline industry was thrust into a state of confusion Wednesday night over new guidance from the...
bizjournals - Published

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemic

Trump bans travel from Europe for 30 days amid coronavirus pandemicPhoto by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



xomaha11

RT @USATODAY: The White House quickly noted that the restrictions were focused on people, not boxes, and Trump later appeared to clarify hi… 1 minute ago

datilady

RT @grace_panetta: NEW: The White House is already scrambling to clarify key details from Trump's speech on the admin's #COVID19 response,… 6 minutes ago

T1G3RL1LY

RT @versharma: Want to clarify a few things: -the ban does NOT apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents, their spouses or immediate fami… 22 minutes ago

QuintForgey

Mike Pence blanketed television airwaves Thursday morning to defend the administration's European travel ban and cl… https://t.co/oBKU5IN2Tg 23 minutes ago

anietor

We need a president who provides information, instills confidence, offers plan to address crisis. That speech was c… https://t.co/IaAZsp3Pm8 51 minutes ago

rebecag22708208

RT @USATODAY: Minutes after addressing the nation about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump had to clarify that he was not proposing… 1 hour ago

karenleejackson

(among the many other issues) confusion over whether the US travel ban includes goods:Trump forced to clarify Europ… https://t.co/UYnZbWwVIw 1 hour ago

chkl8dva

RT @fieldnegro: Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe for 30 days. He had one job. trump even got this wrong. WH had to clarif… 1 hour ago


Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Trump Issues Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Spanish travellers scramble to U.S. before travel ban [Video]Spanish travellers scramble to U.S. before travel ban

Long queues of passengers were seen at Madrid Barajas airport on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:46Published

