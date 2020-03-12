Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published Trump's Europe travel ban adds to airlines' woes European airline stocks plunge after Donald Trump restricts travel from Europe to try to contain the coronavirus. Lucy Fielder reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump ban on travel from Europe escalates pain for airlines President Donald Trump's decision Wednesday to impose a 30-day ban on most Europeans entering the...

SeattlePI.com - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this ahmed elderawi Coronavirus US news – live: Trump bans travel from Europe in 'militaristic' development as key 2020 event… https://t.co/KG62xk19EH 6 hours ago wendy applehead Coronavirus travel ban: Everything we know so far about Trump's extreme travel restrictions from Europe… https://t.co/oIkcqhDfms 11 hours ago ahmed elderawi 'A dystopian nightmare': Trump's Europe travel ban met with shock and confusion - https://t.co/9OwOozumLL 13 hours ago wendy applehead 'A dystopian nightmare': Trump's Europe travel ban met with shock and confusion… https://t.co/DiKcJcmmc3 14 hours ago ....... RT @the_crypto_feed: the independent: 'a dystopian nightmare': trump's europe travel ban met with shock and confusion https:… 14 hours ago the crypto feed the independent: 'a dystopian nightmare': trump's europe travel ban met with shock and confusion https://t.co/2FagfGEHRP 14 hours ago ahmed elderawi Coronavirus travel ban: Everything we know so far about Trump's extreme travel restrictions from Europe - https://t.co/p2GxvxlIcx 15 hours ago